ST. PETERSBURG - Just in time for the holidays, Enchant Christmas is back in St. Petersburg, after being put on hold last year due to the pandemic. Chief Meteorologist Justin Mosely joined SNN's Valezka Nava for a fun magical night. “Enchant Christmas is a winter wonderland with a little bit...
This will run three consecutive weekends, & each weekend will feature a different group of artists & artisans. There will be fun holiday workshops where you can make your own ornaments, holiday decor & gifts.
Nov. 19 - Dec. 30. Featuring local handmade items, original art, & locally produced specialty treats. An opening reception will be held on Fri., Nov. 19 from 5-7pm with complimentary food, drinks & entertainment. Closed on Sundays.
“Sleigh Bells: A Kaleidoscopic Christmas” is a multicolor holiday experience at the heart of Medinah Temple. Get your tickets for this jolly pop-up now open in Chicago!. Experience a holiday season like no other at this illuminated Christmas pop-up experience. Among the twinkling LED tunnels of the historic Medinah Temple, discover large infinity mirror ice caves, immersive projection mapping, and seasonal art installations. This December, we’re getting a kaleidoscopic Christmas!
Presented by the Interlochen Area Chamber of Commerce & Friends of Interlochen Public Library. Featuring a 20-foot mega pixel tree with synchronized light & sound, pre-packaged treats, beer & grilled food tents, carriage rides, live reindeer & an appearance from Santa Claus.
Storytellers recount the various traditions of historic residents, a retelling of the first Christmas at Mackinac in 1679. Create crafts & play historic games on the Parade Ground. There will also be holiday snacks located throughout the fort. $11 adults, $7 ages 5-12, & free for 4 & under. Last admission is 6:30pm.
Michigan Legacy Art Park, Crystal Mountain, Thompsonville. A family-friendly celebration of the season, with hot cocoa & cider, a bonfire, winter hike through the woods, & a half-hour outdoor performance by TC West Middle School Madrigal Singers. $10 suggested donation per adult; children free.
Believe it: Skate along with St. Nick at Petoskey Ice Arena. Storytime with Santa; breakfast with Santa; parades, tree lightings, carols with Santa. There are so many ways to see St. Nick in the North, but we’re betting Petoskey Ice Arena’s Santa Skate might be the only way to catch him on blades. From 5pm to 7pm Dec. 18, he and some of his North Pole pals will hit the arena’s ice, and kids and families are invited to circle round with them, plus fill up on some of his favorite treats, cookies, and cocoa. $10 per person or $30 per family; bring your own blades or rent skates for $6 per person. Find the arena at 3450 M-119, just south of Harbor Springs. petoskeyicearena.com.
“Sleigh Bells: A Kaleidoscopic Christmas” is the perfect experience to transition from Thanksgiving into the gift-giving season, cultivating beautiful memories with the people you love. Get your tickets for this jolly pop-up coming this December!
Sleighbells ring, are you listening? In the lane, snow is glistening ... and these stars are a beautiful sight and happy to be bundled up tonight!. Chilly celebrities -- like Nina Dobrev, Kendall & Kylie Jenner, Martha Hunt and Khalid -- are sharing their favorite freezing photos while taking a walk in a winter wonderland this season!
TELLURIDE, Colo. (CBS4) – The winter storm that brought snow to Colorado’s high country earlier this week left residents in several mountain communities excited. In what has been a very dry late 2021, places like Telluride cheered the arrival of a fresh blanket of snow.
“Hello Winter, so nice to see you again!” wrote the folks at Visit Telluride on their Facebook page on Tuesday.
That celebration should get a little bigger in the upcoming days. Meteorologist Ashton Altieri projects that the San Juan Mountains and other mountain areas west of Vail could get between 12 and 36 inches of snow.
(credit: CBS)
Telluride Ski Resort opened last Friday. They posted a tweet that said in part “We’re under a winter storm watch through Friday!”
There were some great turns to be had yesterday! @findopensnow is calling for 20” plus in the next five days and we’re under a winter storm watch through Friday! ❄️❄️#tellurideskiresort #discovertelluride Skier: @bennisolomon Photo: @rafaelo_infante pic.twitter.com/GTasZwX3qx
— Telluride Ski Resort (@Telluride) December 8, 2021
Annual showcase of 2D + 3D work that offers small, original art at affordable prices, $150 or less. Runs through Dec. 16, & features the work of 19 artists working in mixed media, collage, paper, painting, glass, wood, pastel, clay, charcoal, watercolor, & digital imagery. Exhibition visitors can also enjoy the GAAC’s holiday forest, a group of decorated trees that line the driveway & GAAC front yard.
A waitress in Arkansas has been fired after what was meant to be an inspiring act of kindness turned sour.Ryan Brandt, a server at the Oven & Tap restaurant in Bentonville, received a $4,400 (£3,300) tip to split with another waitress earlier this month, KNWA reported.The generous customers were 44 real estate executives from around the country who were meeting for a conference that night, and each decided to pitch in $100 (£75) for the service. Grant Wise, president of the local real estate company Witly, surprised Ms Brandt with the tip at the end of the meal.“Everybody at...
An exciting aspect of deer hunting is you never know what you might see during an outing in the woods. A bowhunter in Macon County got more excitement than he was expecting—or wanting—when he witnessed what looked more like a scene from Jurrasic Park than something you’d see during a deer hunt.
If more than 300,000 lights, more than 500 decorations, and 100 snowmen means you are obsessed with Christmas, then call Brandon Gress obsessed. He asked for one light-up decoration for Christmas, that turned into 10, then 100, then 1,000. “I love Christmas. There is nothing more in life that I...
Comments / 0