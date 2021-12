The Utah Jazz close out their road trip against a much improved Washington Wizards team tonight. While the Jazz will be looking for their 7th straight win, they will have to do it against a team that currently sits at 5th in the Eastern Conference with a record of 15-11. The Jazz were not able to defeat the Wizards in both games that the two teams played last year. That makes this game a quality win if the Jazz can pull it off, especially considering that the new look Wizards have looked like a dark horse Eastern conference contender at times this season.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO