ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Krispy Kreme expands ‘Day of the Dozens’ deal for rewards members

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VadvA_0dJugArf00

(NEXSTAR) – Go ahead and keep your figgy pudding — Krispy Kreme is cooking up a surprise for this year’s “Day of the Dozens” doughnut deal.

This Sunday, Dec. 12, Krispy Kreme customers can buy a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just $1 when they purchase any other dozen at regular price , the company announced. But that’s not all: This year’s “Day of the Dozens” promotion comes early for Krispy Kreme Rewards members, who can redeem the deal as early as Friday, Dec. 10.

“Day of the Dozens has become a favorite holiday treat for Krispy Kreme fans because getting a second dozen for $1 means there is plenty to share with family and friends,” said Dave Skena, the chief marketing officer of Krispy Kreme, in a press release.

The truly strange history of National Doughnut Day

To redeem the deal early, Krispy Kreme customers will need to sign up for a Krispy Kreme account to receive the shop’s email offers.

When redeeming the deal, customers must also make an eligible purchase, which includes any Original Glazed or assorted dozen, or any Original Glazed or assorted 16-count Mini box, at regular price. The offer is valid at participating locations in the U.S. and Canada (the latter via in-person ordering on Dec. 12 only).

If 24 doughnuts sounds like a bit too many, Krispy Kreme is still honoring its vaccination promotion: Any customer who presents proof of vaccination can get a free Original Glazed doughnut — any day, and every day — through the end of the 2021, no purchase necessary.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
southernthing.com

You can get a dozen glazed doughnuts at Krispy Kreme for only $1 this Sunday

Have you recently finished watching "Virgin River?" Well, you're not alone. According to Deadline, we all watched nearly 2.1 billion (yes, billion) minutes of the Netflix series between July 12th-18th. The bad news of all those minutes watched? It makes us all desperately want to watch more, and, well, there...
TV & VIDEOS
Thrillist

Krispy Kreme Will Give You a Dozen Donuts for $1 This Weekend

Everyone loves a numerically pleasing date. May 5, 2005. That's a good one. January 1, 2011. January 2, 2034 will be pretty good. But dates like 1/1/11 or 1/2/34 can't be counted on to come along with regularity. So, on December 12 of every year, Krispy Kreme celebrates the Day of Dozens.
RESTAURANTS
Business Insider

Burger King will sell Whoppers at a throwback price of 37 cents this weekend

Burger King announced Thursday it will sell Whoppers for just 37 cents to celebrate the signature burger's 64th birthday. On December 3 and 4, customers can buy a Whopper for the original price through Burger King's app or website. The deal is only available to members of the chain's rewards program, and the special price is limited to one per customer during the birthday bash. Prices vary by location, but a Whopper in Rochester, New York currently costs $6.19.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dozens#Doughnut#Cooking#Food Drink#Krispy Kreme Rewards#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
nyconthecheap.com

McDonald’s 12 Days of Free Food in December

This year’s deals are in partnership with superstar Mariah Carey, and include her personal favorite, the Cheeseburger, plus customer favs Big Mac, Chicken McNuggets and other items. McDonald’s is even calling this year’s 12 Days of Deals program the Mariah Menu. The freebies are available only through...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
informnny.com

Burger King offering 37-cent Whoppers for 2 days only

(NEXSTAR) – Hear ye, hear ye: His Majesty, the Burger King, is lowering the price of his iconic Whopper sandwiches for the Burger Kingdom’s most loyal subjects. On Friday, Dec. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 4, Burger King restaurants nationwide will be serving Whoppers for their original price of just 37 cents. The deal comes with a catch, however — it’s only available to Burger King Royal Perks members who order via the Burger King app or website.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Krispy Kreme Fans Won't Want To Miss This Sweet Deal

Krispy Kreme knows just what fans want, and with the holidays right around the corner, the donut brand has embraced the spirit of giving. According to a press release by Krispy Kreme, the chain plans to offer the buy-one-get-one deal of the season. For every dozen donuts that you buy in stores, via takeout, or through the drive-thru, you can pick up another dozen Original Glazed donuts for just $1 more. The promotion lands on December 12 as part of the chain-wide Day of Dozens deal.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

Taco Bell Just Canceled This Planned Menu Addition

America's most popular Mexican fast-food chain has called off plans for an imminent collaboration with Beyond Meat after sampling the bespoke product created for their menu. Taco Bell has rejected a plant-based carne asada from Beyond Meat, canceling plans that would have brought the new meat alternative to several of its locations in the coming months as a marketplace taste test.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
POPSUGAR

Krispy Kreme's New Holiday Doughnuts Are Making This Year Merry, Bright, and Delicious

My primal urge to devour a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts in one sitting is always pretty strong, but it feels exponentially more powerful after seeing Krispy Kreme's 2021 holiday doughnuts. The brand has added a whopping nine holiday-centric treats alongside the regular Krispy Kreme menu, although the holiday doughnuts are only available for a limited time. With general holiday designs, a Hanukkah design, and adorable Santa and snowman motifs, the Krispy Kreme holiday doughnuts consist of all your usual favorites from the chain.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Subway Is Opening a New Shop That Doesn't Sell a Single Sandwich

The lure of fresh foot-long sandwiches may have kicked off your Subway habit, but be honest—it's the cookies that kept you coming back for more. And because the brand isn't naive to this fact, it's opening its first-ever outpost that won't sell sandwiches at all. Rather, the pop-up, dubbed Cookieway, will sell nothing but cookies.
FOOD & DRINKS
Elite Daily

Krispy Kreme's New “Let It Snow” Doughnuts Feature Penguins And Snowmen

Krispy Kreme dropped festive new doughnuts that’ll have you feeling like you’re in a winter wonderland with each bite. Krispy Kreme’s “Let It Snow” doughnuts are here for the 2021 holidays, and the lineup features bites decorated like a penguin, a snowman, and more. You won’t want to wait to grab these treats because the collection is seriously festive.
FOOD & DRINKS
hypebeast.com

Krispy Kreme Celebrates the Holiday Season With Limited Time Only Christmas Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is preparing for “Krispymas” with a series of seasonal limited time only doughnuts in the UK. Kicking off the festivities are The Doughman, which is filled with a frosty white chocolate kreme and decorated with dark chocolate, white and red icing, The Sprinkle Bells, Krispy Kreme’s signature ring doughnut dipped in chocolatey icing and festive sprinkles, The Tree Yo’self, which filled with caramelised biscuit kreme filling and sprinkled with celebratory sweet decorations including a chocolate “flake” bark and, finally, The So Good Pud, which is filled with gingerbread and caramel, dipped in chocolatey icing and decorated with a sugar holly leaf.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

Costco Is Expanding This New Member Perk

There are quite a few perks that you can take advantage of if you pay the $60 annual Gold Star or $120 Executive membership fees at Costco. Members, of course, gain access to the retail chain's warehouses, gas pumps, and food courts. They also have the opportunity to save big on bulk groceries, chicken coops, and diamond rings.
RETAIL
QSR magazine

Krispy Kreme's to Offer Dozen Doughnuts for $1 on December 12

The holidays will get even sweeter Sunday, Dec. 12, when Krispy Kreme and its fans celebrate the brand’s annual “Day of the Dozens,” offering guests one dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of any dozen at regular price. Krispy Kreme fans can treat themselves, loved ones and...
RESTAURANTS
Street.Com

Krispy Kreme's Charts Look a Little Burnt Out

The fourth night of Hanukkah is upon us, so what better time to cover Krispy Kreme ( DNUT) . In addition to latkes (a potato pancake dish fried in oil) donuts are served in some Jewish households during the holiday. Hanukkah is a festival that is in part about a miracle of a small amount of holy oil lasting eight days instead of one. It is also about the fight for religious freedom. Some of the best tasting donuts are fried in oil, so let's check out the charts of DNUT.
FOOD & DRINKS
maldenblueandgold.com

Class of 2022 Krispy Kreme Fundraiser

Malden High School’s student council contributed to the Krispy Kreme Donuts fundraiser and it was worked on in the Senior Event joy block. The fundraiser coordinators were Tivian Nyuyen and Mayada Giha. They organized everything and made sure everything worked effectively. The advisor Dan Jurkowski helped the students come up with ideas for fundraisers The idea for the Krispy Kreme fundraiser came from guidance counselor, Caitlin Quinn. Jurokowski stated, “She was a class advisor two years ago, and she said she did the Krispy Kreme Donuts when her kids were also seniors. We took her advice and it was a great idea.”
MALDEN, MA
YourErie

YourErie

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
486K+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy