Saints vs. Jets Injury Report and Transactions - Friday, Dec. 10

New Orleans Saints vs. New York Jets injury reports announced on Friday, Dec. 10.

OUT

The Saints will be without starting right tackle Ryan Ramcyzk due to a knee injury that prevented him from practicing the entire week.

Linebackers Pete Warner (elbow) and Kaden Elliss (hamstring) did not participate in Friday's practice and will be out for the New York Jets contest on Sunday.

Dec 2, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey (84) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Kenny Stills (12) against Dallas Cowboys during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

LIMITED & QUESTIONABLE

Wide receiver Lil' Jordan Humphrey is questionable for Sunday's action and still hobbling from a hamstring injury.

New Orleans received good news when DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder) and LT Terron Armstead (knee) were limited participants in Friday's practice session. Davenport's return to the lineup is a boost since Cam Jordan hasn't been reactivated from the COVID-19 reserve list.

The Saints backfield will have Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara in New York, while Mark Ingram and Ty Montgomery may miss the trip while remaining on the COVID-19 reserve list. Kamara will return after missing four games with a knee injury. His playmaking abilities would catalyst the New Orleans offense and take pressure off Taysom Hill.

Jordan and Ingram may be eligible to come off the list provided the players have two negative test results within 24 hours.

Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kenny Stills (12) is defended by Atlanta Falcons safety Duron Harmon (21) during the second half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

FREE AGENT SIGNINGS

NEW ORLEANS

Stills, Kenny, WR, Oklahoma

Kenny Stills returned after being released earlier this week by New Orleans. The Saints have three wide receivers available on its active roster ready to play on Sunday with Tre'Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway, and Kenny Stills. Deonte Harris is serving a three-game suspension, and Ty Montgomery is on the COVID list.

Saturday may accompany several roster moves with elevations to the active roster for practice-squad players like Easop Winston Jr, Kevin White, or Kawaan Baker.

