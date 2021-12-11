‘9-1-1’ Star Ryan Guzman’s Visit to Real-Life Firehouse Seriously Impacted His Approach to Role

9-1-1 fans. British actor Oliver Stark has rewarded fans with upcoming scenes between Evan Buckley and Christopher Diaz. As lovers of the popular Fox TV show know, Stark plays head-strong firefighter, Evan “Buck” Buckley. Over the past few seasons, Buck has managed to form a close bond with the son of his best friend and fellow firefighter, Eddie Diaz (Ryan Guzman). The show has portrayed Buck and Christopher’s (Gavin McHugh) relationship similar to brothers or father and son. Their friendship has only strengthened after Buck helped rescue Christopher during a massive hurricane in the episode ‘Sink or Swim.’ Which is one of the reasons why Christopher continues to see him as a hero. Christopher has been able to turn to both his father and Buck in times of need. Buck’s positive relationship with Christopher has helped Eddie make an important decision. He chose to make Buck his son’s legal guardian if the unthinkable were to happen to him.

TV SERIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO