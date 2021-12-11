ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘9-1-1’ Star Ryan Guzman’s Visit to Real-Life Firehouse Seriously Impacted His Approach to Role

By Courtney Blackann
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Acting in a first responders procedural can take some extra research. For “9-1-1” star Ryan Guzman that mean diving into a real life firehouse. Though the show does a good job at depicting what situations fire fighters face daily, the real thing is always a more visceral...

outsider.com

Outsider.com

‘9-1-1’ Actor Ryan Guzman Didn’t Realize How Big Show Was Until After He Was Cast

“9-1-1” queen Angela Bassett recently opened up about working on the hit Fox drama saying it’s unlike any other procedural on TV. She highlights the complex characters to back up that hefty claim. Actor Ryan Guzman plays one of these roles joining the cast as Eddie Diaz ahead of the second season premiere. Guzman brings a load of depth to the “9-1-1” universe through his character’s “dark past” and struggles as a father.
Ryan Guzman
goodhousekeeping.com

'9-1-1' Star Ryan Guzman Shares the Most Cryptic Instagram About His Future on the Show

9-1-1 fans don’t know how much more they can handle after Eddie (Ryan Guzman) handed over his resignation letter. A month after Michael (Rockmond Dunbar) said a tearful goodbye, Eddie also made an important decision for him and his son, Christopher (Gavin McHugh). After showing severe signs of distress, Christopher confessed to Eddie that he was putting a lot of pressure on the holiday because the two were on the clock. Afterward, Eddie admitted that he was stunned by Christopher’s words but promised him that he wasn’t going anywhere. Still, Eddie knew it wasn’t something he could guarantee. Ultimately, the Los Angeles firefighter decided to walk away from his job for the sake of his son’s wellbeing.
Outsider.com

‘9-1-1’ Star Ryan Guzman Opened Up on His Heritage, Show’s Focus on ‘Inclusion’

Ryan Guzman joined the cast of 9-1-1 in its second season. He’s the handsome Eddie Diaz, the war hero turned firefighter who also is a single dad. And when Guzman joined the series, he applauded the Fox show because the cast reflected what the United States looks like. Guzman is a Texan whose dad is an immigrant from Mexico. His mother is from California. Guzman’s Eddie is written the same way. On 9-1-1, he’s also from Texas, with an Hispanic father and white mother.
Outsider.com

‘9-1-1’: How Ryan Guzman Becoming a Father in Real Life Affected His Role as Eddie

Following the birth of his first child in 2019, 9-1-1 star Ryan Guzman opened up about how becoming a father in real life affected his role as Eddie on the hit series. During a 2019 interview with Anthem, Guzman spoke about the changes to his 9-1-1 role due to his personal life. “Everything is different now that I have a son,” Guzman explained. “My life took on new meaning after my son was born.”
Outsider.com

‘9-1-1’ Star Ryan Guzman ‘Didn’t Know What to Expect’ When He Joined Show

He has been starring on 9-1-1 since the show’s first season in 2018, but Ryan Guzman admitted he didn’t know what to expect when he first joined the action-packed series. During a 2019 interview with Anthem, the 9-1-1 star revealed that he and his co-star Jennifer Love Hewitt had an idea of what to prepare for. “It’s the kind of prepare-for-the-word-but-hope-for-the-best type deal,” he explained. I’ve been on TV shows where the cast didn’t really get along and just acted like they were friends and family or whatnot. With this, I didn’t know what to do expect.”
Outsider.com

‘9-1-1’: How Ryan Guzman Feels About Eddie and Buck’s ‘Bromance’

Given the final scene of the 9-1-1 winter finale Monday night, we’re hoping Ryan Guzman sticks with the series if only for more bro scenes with Eddie and Buck. To catch you up on the 9-1-1 happenings, Guzman’s Eddie told the 118 crew that he plans on leaving. Son Christopher is having a tough time with Eddie’s dangerous job. Christopher, who is only 10, lost his mother in a traffic accident. And dad Eddie is a fireman. Son told the father: “You’re going to be dead next year.”
Outsider.com

‘9-1-1’ Star Oliver Stark Teases Scenes Between Buck and Christopher

9-1-1 fans. British actor Oliver Stark has rewarded fans with upcoming scenes between Evan Buckley and Christopher Diaz. As lovers of the popular Fox TV show know, Stark plays head-strong firefighter, Evan “Buck” Buckley. Over the past few seasons, Buck has managed to form a close bond with the son of his best friend and fellow firefighter, Eddie Diaz (Ryan Guzman). The show has portrayed Buck and Christopher’s (Gavin McHugh) relationship similar to brothers or father and son. Their friendship has only strengthened after Buck helped rescue Christopher during a massive hurricane in the episode ‘Sink or Swim.’ Which is one of the reasons why Christopher continues to see him as a hero. Christopher has been able to turn to both his father and Buck in times of need. Buck’s positive relationship with Christopher has helped Eddie make an important decision. He chose to make Buck his son’s legal guardian if the unthinkable were to happen to him.
Outsider.com

‘FBI’: Missy Peregrym Partially Credits Mariska Hargitay for Reason Why She Took Role of Bell

“FBI” star Missy Peregrym took on the role of Special Agent Maggie Bell because she hoped to inspire people like Mariska Hargitay. Peregrym recognized the impact that a show like “Law & Order: SVU” had on audiences, Peregrym told Variety back in 2018. Hargitay’s character on “SVU,” Olivia Benson, is both badass and compassionate with the victims in the cases she deals with. Peregrym saw a similar opportunity to impact audiences by taking on the lead role in “FBI.”
Hello Magazine

NCIS fans worry for future of Wilmer Valderrama's Torres after unexpected behind-the-scenes clip

Wilmer Valderrama has sparked a huge reaction from NCIS fans after sharing a video of himself covered in blood and cuts on his Instagram account. The 41-year-old actor, who has been playing Nicholas Torres on the naval drama since 2016, was almost unrecognizable with his beaten-up appearance. But fortunately, the new look is the work of the talented makeup artists on the CBS show.
TV Fanatic

Watch 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 9 Online

Watch 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 9 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the 9-1-1 S5E9 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. On 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 9, Bobby and the 118 race to the rescue when an abandoned oil well erupts and causes a massive sinkhole in downtown LA.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

