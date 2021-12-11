ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, AL

Former FedEx driver dumped packages because ‘he didn’t want to deliver them’

By Phil Pinarski, Drew Taylor, Nexstar Media Wire
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cx4hS_0dJufowO00

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) – The man responsible for dumping hundreds of packages from a FedEx truck into an Alabama ravine will turn himself over to law enforcement for his “poor choices,” Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon announced Friday.

During a press conference Friday afternoon, Moon announced that Deandre Charleston, 22, of Adamsville, Alabama, admitted to dumping packages five different times between Nov. 17 and Nov. 24 off River Oak Trail in Hayden while working as a contract employee for FedEx. The packages were discovered by police the day before Thanksgiving.

“It appeared that he was very sorrowful for what he had done and just admitted that he was having some hard times in his life and made poor choices,” Moon said.

What is ‘naked packaging’? Experts say it’s luring porch pirates

Arrest warrants have been signed against Charleston, charging him with five counts of cargo theft, a Class D felony.

“He is working today and he is delivering packages for another company, so hopefully, we will have him in custody by the end of the day,” Moon said.

According to Moon, 153 of the packages gathered were able to be scanned and 247 were not able to be identified, affecting approximately 450 customers. In total, $24,700 worth of packages were unaccounted for.

Moon said a detective recently made contact with Charleston in Adamsville. Charleston explained that at the time of the dumps, he had recently lost a family member and that other issues in his life contributed to making “poor choices.”

“He did tell our investigator he didn’t take anything; he just unloaded them because he didn’t want to deliver them,” Moon said.

During the press conference, Moon stressed how polite and forthcoming Charleston was with what he did and that he hoped this situation was a life lesson he could learn from.

“I know there’s a lot of people out there that want to just throw this guy away, throw away the key and never give him any hope of a life ever. That’s not my intentions and that’s not my hope,” Moon said. “I hope this is a life lesson that can change him, give him a better work ethic, and a better understanding of other people’s needs where he can move on from here and become a thriving citizen in our state.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Man fatally stabbed at Bronx subway station after argument: NYPD

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx — A man died after being stabbed at a Bronx subway station overnight following an argument with another man, according to the NYPD. The argument started inside a bodega after a man asked the victim to buy him a beer, sources told PIX11 News. When the victim refused, the two argued. It […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Adamsville, AL
County
Blount County, AL
State
Alabama State
Blount County, AL
Crime & Safety
PIX11

Masked robbers make man strip at gunpoint, rob him in the Bronx

THE BRONX — Two men were robbed in the Bronx after they arranged meetups with women on Instagram, police said Sunday. On Dec. 3, a 24-year-old man went to Anthony Avenue near East 174th Street to meet a woman, officials said. When he got there, two masked individuals ordered the man to take his clothes […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

2 teens stabbed in Staten Island: NYPD

PORT RICHMOND, Staten Island — Two teens were stabbed by an unknown man last week in Staten Island, according to police, who were searching for the suspect Monday. It happened on Wednesday at about 9 a.m. near Richmond Terrace and Jewett Avenue. The unidentified male approached two 19-year-old men; he stabbed on in the forearm […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex#Wiat
PIX11

Man tries, fails to take $500 cash from Brooklyn bank: NYPD

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn — A man tried to steal $500 cash from a Brooklyn bank on Nov. 23 by “making a gesture with his hand mimicking a firearm,” police said Saturday. Police said they received a report from the 18th Avenue bank at about 11:20 a.m. A man approached the bank’s teller window and verbally demanded […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Attacker pushes man onto subway tracks in Brooklyn

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A man punched a commuter in the face, then pushed him onto the subway tracks in a Brooklyn station, police said Monday. The 22-year-old victim suffered a fractured left arm and wrist, lacerations to his left knee and bruising to his right knee when he was shoved onto the roadbed at […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Woman drove into river at Niagara Falls on purpose: police

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — A woman who died when her car went into the icy rapids above Niagara Falls likely drove into the river on purpose, authorities said. The New York State Park Police said on Thursday “entry into the water appears to be an intentional act,” and an investigation was ongoing. The driver […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Police searching for suspect in six separate Brooklyn robberies

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — One suspect has committed six robberies between Oct. 29 and Nov. 14, police said Saturday. In some of the incidents, the man displayed a firearm, police said. The first incident took place about 2:15 a.m. on Oct. 29, police said. The suspect approached a 24-year-old man on Troutman Street and displayed a […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Masked man in Brooklyn tries to lure 9-year-old into van: NYPD

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn community is on high alert after a man wearing a black ski mask tried to lure a 9-year-old girl into a van on Thursday, police said. The NYPD on Friday night released surveillance images of the man and vehicle they’re searching for. Police said the girl was walking near […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy