ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

City Council Approves New Development Plans For Former Kmart And Nicollet Ave

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hRM7s_0dJufPp700

MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis City Council approved Friday the next steps for the former Kmart and new Nicollet project.

The city plans to construct a new Nicollet Avenue, which will connect Nicollet Avenue South of Lake Street to Nicollet north of the Midtown Greenway and develop the remaining acreage into a mixed-use walkable district, according to a release.

The 10 acres of land formerly home to the Kmart store in south Minneapolis, has been a top city priority for decades, said the release.

The broad project goals include:

  • Reconnecting people and places.
  • Building safe, equitable and sustainable transportation networks.
  • Building for who is there.
  • Designing space to live, work, shop and play here.
  • Designing safe and healthy communities.

According to the release, the public engagement framework will be carried out in three phases. The first phase will start in early 2022 and focus on “creating open dialogues with community members who live, work, shop and visit the area.”

The second phase will focus on “a public space plan and Nicollet Avenue layout plan,” which will be approved by the city council. Lastly, the third phase of engagement will discuss future developments in the area.

“As the City embarks on making this project a reality, this engagement plan reflects our priorities to prevent displacement and to support affordable housing, safe and equitable transportation and climate justice. This is an important step and reflects decades of work from city staff, community members and elected leaders,” said  City Council President Lisa Bender.

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

How Do Cities Decide What Snow Gets Plowed And What Gets Removed?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Within the next few days, Mother Nature will get rid of most of what she dropped onto us last weekend. But sometimes cities and business owners can’t wait for a melt. Crews will physically remove snow and haul it away. So where does the snow go? And how do cities decide what gets plowed and what gets removed? While most are fast asleep, city crews and contractors are clearing a path. Some of the snow piles up while truckloads are hauled off. How does a city determine which snow gets plowed and which gets removed? WCCO spoke with Mike Kennedy,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

City Of Minneapolis Officially Launches BCR Team To Address Mental Health Emergencies

MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — The city of Minneapolis announced Monday the official launch of the behavioral crisis response team’s pilot project. The team was created by the city to have a trained group of people address mental health emergencies. The Office of Performance and Innovation says teams will provide crisis intervention and counseling to people in crisis and connection to support services. Two mobile units will operate throughout Minneapolis from 7:30 a.m. to midnight during the weekdays, and eventually have services run 24 hours a day, seven days a week, said the release. “The bcr program will allow the street outreach teams to more effectively...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Edina Mayor Says City, Neighboring Towns ‘Under Attack’ From Carjackers, Robbers

EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) — One day after an attempted carjacking outside of a busy supermarket, a Twin Cities mayor says his city and its neighbors are “under attack from mobile criminals.” Edina Mayor Jim Hovland sent out an email Sunday to city residents, saying he plans to meet with mayors, city managers and police chiefs of neighboring cities to discuss the recent surge in crime. “Whatever resources our Police Department wants available, we will facilitate on behalf of our residents,” Hovland said. “Our Police Department has responded and has been working around the clock on not just responding to emergencies involving criminal...
EDINA, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘I Personally Think He Shouldn’t Have Any Rental Properties’: Renter, Former Employee Speak Out Against Twin Cities Landlord

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A WCCO Investigation uncovered more complaints lodged against a Twin Cities landlord. For two years, WCCO has heard from renters with their concerns about Terry Persaud’s properties, including drug items littering hallways, strangers sleeping on stairs, and squirrels living in apartment walls. A new tenant says his safety issues went ignored until he took his landlord to court. “As any other tenant, we deserve to live in peace and security,” Abu Siddiqui told WCCO. But Siddiqui says since moving his family into the Bramantes Apartments in New Brighton in August that hasn’t happened. “Since we moved in, the closet doors were hanging,...
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Nicollet, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Government
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Edina, MN
CBS Minnesota

How A Twin Cities Nonprofit Has Worked For Decades To Close The Racial Wealth Gap

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Meda, a Minneapolis-based nonprofit, has worked to help BIPOC businesses for decades. CEO Alfredo Martel says it was born out of a similar time 50 years ago, after the Plymouth Avenue civil unrest in 1967. Martel says now is just as critical as ever to work to close the racial wealth gap. WCCO’s Jennifer Mayerle learned how entrepreneurs are thriving with a hand-up. — Little learners at Olu’s Beginnings are part of founder Gloria Freeman’s dream to build a lasting legacy. “We focus on healthy well-being,” Freeman said. The road to get the early childhood program off the ground took grit, determination, and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter Set To Tackle Ambitious Social Agenda In Second Term

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — There was a lot of focus this fall on Minneapolis’ contested mayoral election. Over in St. Paul, Mayor Melvin Carter cruised to a re-election victory, winning more than 62% of the vote — beating his closest rival by 49 percentage points. As he prepares to enter his second term, Mayor Carter sat down with WCCO’s Esme Murphy to talk about his ambitious social agenda, as well the issue on everyone’s mind: rising crime. When we asked if St. Paul was safe, Carter replied “absolutely” — but a lot of people may disagree with him. A record 35...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
46K+
Followers
18K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy