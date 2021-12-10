A Reckoning in Boston

Sharon Murtaugh had a pacemaker implanted in her chest last February. Eight months later, she ran the Boston Marathon in less than four hours (3:54:18). While impressive, Sharon’s is not the most herculean of achievements, this year or any year. But in a time when metaphors, symbols, standards, and goals are desperately needed to steer us through the remainder of a pandemic, my wife is the personification. Those first two sentences don’t seem to go together (read them again), but that’s where we are as 2021 fades toward the annual exchange of calendars. From crisis, we must retain hope and aim for achievement … even the kind that hurts along the way.
