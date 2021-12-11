Whatever Happened To Hal Scardino?

What would you do if your child committed murder? It’s a heavy question, isn’t it? A lot of people might not want to even contemplate it, let alone hear the words, either because they’re not certain of how they would answer or it’s just a question that they don’t want to consider. That’s fair, to be honest since popping questions like this isn’t something that a lot of people have to deal with on a regular basis. But in this particular movie on Amazon Prime, two parents that have gone through a divorce, Jay, and Rebecca, have to contend with the idea that their daughter has killed one of her friends by ‘accidentally’ pushing her off a bridge into an icy stream, killing her and losing her body to the current. The events leading up to the moment are fairly mundane as the movie starts off showing family videos of Kayla and her parents as she grows up and how much fun they have when she’s still young. But when the movie actually begins it shows Kayla in the backseat, on her way to a ballet retreat that she really doesn’t want to go on, with her mother and stepfather in the front seat.

