HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman shot and killed a man who she said attempted to rob her at her southwest Harris County home early Sunday morning. According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the woman was getting home around 4 a.m. when three men approached her in her driveway and tried to rob her. The woman shot one of the three men. That man was pronounced dead at the scene.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO