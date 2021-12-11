ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawmakers: Name Atlanta veterans’ hospital for Max Cleland

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

Two Georgia senators and one U.S. House member are among those who want to name the Atlanta VA Medical Center for Max Cleland, the former Georgia senator and veterans administrator who died in November at 79. Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff announced the proposed naming of the veterans'...

