Minneapolis, MN

Mpls. To Receive Portion Of $26B Nationwide Settlement Against Opioid Manufactures And Distributors

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)– The Minneapolis City Council has joined a nationwide settlement of lawsuits filed against manufacturers and distributors of opioids.

The national settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three opioid painkiller distributors is an agreement reached with a bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general, according to a release. Minnesota joined the settlement earlier this year and will distribute its share to local jurisdictions that have also joined the settlement.

The city will receive a portion of Minnesota’s share of the $26 billion settlement, if it does not take legal action against the defendants, said the release.

According to the release, terms of the settlement have states getting larger shares of the $26 billion when more of their local jurisdictions agree to the deal; city participation will lead to Minnesota receiving more settlement dollars.

“Opioid manufacturers and distributors have perpetrated one of the most egregious assaults on public health in our time,” said Mayor Jacob Frey. “Holding these corporations financially accountable is one essential step in repairing the harm they’ve inflicted. As a local government, we’ve prioritized compassionate and culturally relevant approaches to support those experiencing addiction and their loved ones, and I fully anticipate the funds secured through this settlement will help us continue building on that work.”

The city filed suit against opioid manufactures and distributors in 2018, alleging the defendant used deceptive marketing, prescribing, distribution and sales of opioids in the city.

“In Minneapolis, there has been a total of 712 opioid-related overdose deaths from 20211 to 2020,” said the release.

CBS Minnesota

City Of Minneapolis Officially Launches BCR Team To Address Mental Health Emergencies

MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — The city of Minneapolis announced Monday the official launch of the behavioral crisis response team’s pilot project. The team was created by the city to have a trained group of people address mental health emergencies. The Office of Performance and Innovation says teams will provide crisis intervention and counseling to people in crisis and connection to support services. Two mobile units will operate throughout Minneapolis from 7:30 a.m. to midnight during the weekdays, and eventually have services run 24 hours a day, seven days a week, said the release. “The bcr program will allow the street outreach teams to more effectively...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID In MN: Positivity Rate Remains Above ‘High Risk’ Threshold

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Over 960,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Minnesota since the pandemic began. According to the Monday update from the Minnesota Department of Health, there were 3,655 newly reported cases and 46 additional deaths. The data is updated as of Friday morning. One of the deaths included a person in their late 20s in Becker County. Most of the deaths are from December. The death toll now stands at 9,918. As of Friday, there were 342 patients with the virus needing intensive care unit beds, with an additional 1,335 patients with the virus needing non-ICU beds. Meanwhile, the state’s latest positivity rate has hovered at 11.5% as of Dec. 3 due to data lag. Nearly 71% of the state’s population who are 5 years of age and older have received at least one vaccine dose.   More On WCCO.com: MN Weather: Above Average Temps Precede Record Warmth, December Thunder Edina Mayor Says City, Neighboring Towns ‘Under Attack’ From Carjackers, Robbers Trapped Loon In Icy Minnesota Lake Captures Worldwide Attention How To Prepare Your Home For This Week’s Big Snow Melt Kim Potter Trial - Updates
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Kim Potter Trial: State Files Motion To Question Officers About Union Membership, Public Employees Association Opposes Motion

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The prosecution in the Kim Potter trial has filed a motion in Hennepin County court, seeking permission to question police officers about union membership as a way to determine bias. In the court filing, the state wrote that Potter had roles in the union for Brooklyn Center police, including as president, which gave her an elevated level of respect among her coworkers. Prosecutors say they should be allowed to ask officers about this so that jurors can use the information to assess the witnesses’ credibility and potential bias toward Potter. The Minnesota Public Employees Association (MNPEA) released a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fmr. MPD Officer Derek Chauvin To Change His Not Guilty Plea In Federal Case

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin will be changing his plea of not guilty in his federal civil rights case over the death of George Floyd in May 2020. On Monday, the U.S. District Court announced that a change of plea hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday morning in St. Paul. Former officers Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly depriving Floyd of his rights while acting under government authority on May 25, 2020. The federal trial is set for late January. All four former officers pleaded not guilty...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID Forces Minnesota Mom To Deliver Baby Early

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Complications from COVID-19 forced a Minnesota mom to deliver her baby six weeks early. Her doctor says it’s a dangerous scenario playing out far too often at one Minneapolis hospital. Breann Barber tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 22 in her hometown of Two Harbors. “I just kind of started getting a little bit of a cold and a tickle in the throat it was getting a little harder to breathe,” Barber said. Pregnant with her third child, her oxygen levels plummeted. Days later she was hospitalized in Duluth, then airlifted to Abbott the next day. “So many different medical teams worked together...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Rochester Teen Winner Of Second $100K Scholarship In Minnesota’s COVID Vaccine Incentive Program

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Rochester student is Minnesota’s second $100,000 scholarship winner. Minnesota launched the “Kids Deserve a Shot” campaign to encourage 12-to-17-year-old’s to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The office of Gov. Tim Walz says Ben Truax received the news Monday. He entered the “Kids Deserve a Shot!” incentive program after getting his COVID-19 vaccine to protect his family and community having lost close family friends who did not get vaccinated. The 16-year-old says he learned about the importance of vaccination from his mother who works in a hospital and is currently serving a floor that has been converted to treat COVID-19...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 58 More Deaths Reported, Along With 4,554 More Cases

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  The Minnesota Department of Health reports that there have been 4,554 newly reported positive cases of COVID-19, along with another 58 deaths as the state nears the 10,000 fatality mark. Seven of the deaths in Friday’s count happened in November. Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate is at 11.9%, well above the line considered “high risk,” and appearing to be on an upward trend. There are also a reported 83.4 daily new cases per 100,000 Minnesota residents, which puts the state well above the line considered high risk (which is all the way down at 10 per 100,000)...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In MN: State’s 2nd Omicron Case Confirmed

MANKATO, Minn. (WCCO) — A second person in Minnesota has tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The Minnesota Department of Health said the case was confirmed Friday through its variant surveillance program. MDH said the person, an adult, developed mild symptoms on Nov. 30 and has since recovered. They had traveled within the U.S. but not overseas. The person had been vaccinated. The person is “associated with Minnesota State University Mankato,” MDH said. The department is encouraging members of that community to get tested. Minnesota’s first Omicron patient was a man with mild symptoms who has also recovered. He was also vaccinated. He had traveled to a convention in New York.   More On WCCO.com: MN Weather: Above Average Temps Precede Record Warmth, December Thunder Edina Mayor Says City, Neighboring Towns ‘Under Attack’ From Carjackers, Robbers Trapped Loon In Icy Minnesota Lake Captures Worldwide Attention How To Prepare Your Home For This Week’s Big Snow Melt Kim Potter Trial - Updates
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Racial Justice Network Demands Statewide Ban On High-Speed Chases

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Racial Justice Network demands a statewide ban a on high-speed chases by law enforcement following the deaths of multiple teens in recent months. The grassroots organization released a statement on Saturday calling for Gov. Tim Walz, Mayor Jacob Frey, Robbinsdale Mayor Bill Blonigan and other elected officials to demand an end to high-speed police chases in Minnesota and police accountability, said the release. On Thursday, two teenagers were killed and three injured as a result of a police pursuit that ended in a crash in northeast Minneapolis. “Multiple young lives have been unnecessarily taken this year due to high-speed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

How A Twin Cities Nonprofit Has Worked For Decades To Close The Racial Wealth Gap

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Meda, a Minneapolis-based nonprofit, has worked to help BIPOC businesses for decades. CEO Alfredo Martel says it was born out of a similar time 50 years ago, after the Plymouth Avenue civil unrest in 1967. Martel says now is just as critical as ever to work to close the racial wealth gap. WCCO’s Jennifer Mayerle learned how entrepreneurs are thriving with a hand-up. — Little learners at Olu’s Beginnings are part of founder Gloria Freeman’s dream to build a lasting legacy. “We focus on healthy well-being,” Freeman said. The road to get the early childhood program off the ground took grit, determination, and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Coronavirus In Minnesota: Second Student Dies Of School-Related Virus Infection This Year

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A second student has died this year as a result of a school-related COVID-19 infection, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health. Three students have died due to COVID-19 infections related to schools since the pandemic began, and 18 staff members have died in total. “This is tragic news and I hope Minnesotans can pull together and do all we can to prevent another student from dying of this virus,” said Denise Specht, president of Education Minnesota. Information identifying the student was not released in the MDH report. Data also shows that over 47,000 PreK-12 students have tested positive for the virus in connection to attending school. On Thursday, Minnesota’s latest positivity rate continued to tick up, reaching 11.9%, the highest figure reported as of Dec. 1, due to data lag. It’s the highest the positivity rate has been since last December.   More On WCCO.com: MN Weather: Above Average Temps Precede Record Warmth, December Thunder Edina Mayor Says City, Neighboring Towns ‘Under Attack’ From Carjackers, Robbers Trapped Loon In Icy Minnesota Lake Captures Worldwide Attention How To Prepare Your Home For This Week’s Big Snow Melt Kim Potter Trial - Updates
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 75 More Deaths Logged As State Careens Toward 10K Overall Death Toll

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  The state’s health department reports that there have been 3,140 newly reported positive cases of COVID-19, along with another 75 deaths as the state nears the 10,000 fatality mark. Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate is once again rising at a brisk pace, currently sitting at 11.7%. That’s above the line considered “high risk,” which is drawn at 10%, and the highest it’s been in a year. There are also a reported 70.4 daily new cases per 100,000 Minnesota residents, which puts the state well above the line considered high risk (which is all the way down...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Timeline: Daunte Wright’s Death, Subsequent Unrest Leading Up To The Kim Potter Trial

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minnesota (WCCO) — Opening statements begin this week in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter. She shot and killed Daunte Wright during a traffic stop back in April. She claims she grabbed her gun, when she intended to grab her Taser. Judge Regina Chu is allowing cameras in the courtroom, citing the COVID-19 pandemic. Below is a partial timeline of the events that occurred leading into the start of Potter’s trial. All dates are from the calendar year 2021. ——- April 11: Daunte Wright, 20, is shot and killed by Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter during a traffic...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

What Consequences Could Hennepin Co. Sheriff Dave Hutchinson Face For Drinking And Driving?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota county attorney says he will decide by early next week whether to charge the Hennepin County sheriff with drinking and driving. Sheriff Dave Hutchinson remains hospitalized following a crash early Wednesday morning in central Minnesota. The sheriff is under investigation for DWI after the rollover on Interstate 94 near Alexandria. Hutchinson is recovering from broken ribs and other injuries suffered in the crash. A state trooper told Hutchinson’s attorney, Fred Bruno, that the sheriff is “lucky to be alive.” Bruno says his client will “not receive special treatment” in the case, adding that the sheriff has “owned...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Tim Walz Calls Paid Leave ‘Top Priority’ Of 2022 Session As State Is Projected To See Record Surplus

MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — For Sarah Piepenburg, passing paid leave is a personal fight. She made arrangements to delay mortgage payments in order to give her beloved employee Linda Landsman time off without losing wages while she recovered from an injury. “It’s the right thing to do,” she said, but “it was extremely difficult in that moment to come up with that money.” Later, Piepenburg said, Linda was diagnosed with ALS. Through tears, she pondered what could have been if her family could’ve taken leave to care for her in her final days. “If her grandson had paid leave, he could’ve sat with her during...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Tim Walz Launches ‘Celebrate Safely, Minnesota’ Campaign For Holiday Season

MINNEAPOLIS ( WCCO)– Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday a new statewide campaign, “Celebrate Safely, Minnesota,” to help Minnesotans access resources needed to safely celebrate the holiday season. The campaign will help Minnesotans find a test, vaccine or booster and highlight why each step is important to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, said the release. Last week, Walz announced that Minnesota secured an additional 1 million at-home rapid test kits for schools and child care providers to distribute directly to Minnesota families. Walz also has made boosters more accessible to Minnesota families by offering boosters at state-run and state-hosted 5-to-11-year-old vaccine clinics, including those...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz Prepares National Guard Amid Kim Potter Trial

MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz says he is preparing the Minnesota National Guard to provide public safety assistance if necessary during the trial of Kim Potter. The mobilization to readiness follows a request made by the city of Brooklyn Center and Hennepin County, said the release Wednesday. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are prepared to ask members of the Minnesota National Guard to be available to support local law enforcement with the mission of allowing for peaceful demonstrations, keeping the peace, and ensuring public safety,” said Walz. Currently, the national guard will not be proactively assuming post throughout the Twin Cities,...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter Set To Tackle Ambitious Social Agenda In Second Term

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — There was a lot of focus this fall on Minneapolis’ contested mayoral election. Over in St. Paul, Mayor Melvin Carter cruised to a re-election victory, winning more than 62% of the vote — beating his closest rival by 49 percentage points. As he prepares to enter his second term, Mayor Carter sat down with WCCO’s Esme Murphy to talk about his ambitious social agenda, as well the issue on everyone’s mind: rising crime. When we asked if St. Paul was safe, Carter replied “absolutely” — but a lot of people may disagree with him. A record 35...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Expects Record $7.7 Billion Budget Surplus

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is projected to have a $7.7 billion budget surplus at the end of this two-year state budget, experts announced Tuesday — a record-setting influx of funding that’s already sparking debates about how and where to spend it. Officials at the Minnesota Office of Management and budget said growth in income, consumer spending, and corporate profits drove “extraordinary” revenues last fiscal year that now leave the state on solid economic ground even as the pandemic continues to harm public health. The estimate far exceeded expectations and outpaced February’s forecast, which saw a dramatic swing from deficit to surplus. “COVID-19 is...
MINNESOTA STATE
