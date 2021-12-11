Celtics Odds, Edges: Finding Betting Angles Vs. Suns With All These Injuries

Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers Matchup Preview (12/7/21) Another chapter in one of the most iconic rivalries in sports takes place on Tuesday, December 7th. The Boston Celtics will go from coast-to-coast to attempt to steal a win on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers. Neither team can say that their season has gone smooth; in fact, it has been the exact opposite. The Lakers and Celtics have battled injuries, including LeBron James and Jaylen Brown. Additionally, these two teams are seriously struggling to find any natural chemistry. The Lakers always had an uphill battle with chemistry and potentially egos: there are three No. 1 overall picks on their roster and several other players with a ton of accolades. It is hard to imagine this working out, but if LeBron can again turn into Superman and stay healthy, then perhaps their season will be saved. Boston has been reasonably solid on defense but could not get anything going offensively until recently. This game should be pretty fast-paced as the Lakers are third in PACE, and Boston has also been playing faster in the past few games.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO