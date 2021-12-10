ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Exicure, Inc. Announces Results Of Internal Investigation And Implementation Of Strategic Measures To Reduce Cash Burn And Prioritize Pipeline Focus

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

Exicure, Inc. ® (XCUR) - Get Exicure, Inc. Report announced the results of its previously disclosed independent internal investigation and a number of strategic actions aimed to reduce cash spend and prioritize the Company's therapeutic pipeline.

The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Audit Committee") today announced the findings of the internal investigation initiated and overseen by the Audit Committee and conducted by outside counsel in connection with alleged improprieties that Grant Corbett, Ph.D., the Company's former Group Lead of Neuroscience, claimed to have committed with respect to the Company's XCUR-FXN preclinical program.

The results of the investigation are summarized below.

  • Beginning in the autumn of 2020, Dr. Corbett misreported raw data from certain research and development experiments related to XCUR-FXN;
  • Dr. Corbett misreported the results of at least three different experiments that were conducted through at least February 2021;
  • The misreported data related solely to efficacy rather than safety of XCUR-FXN;
  • The misreported data was included in various public presentations and SEC filings from as early as January 7, 2021 through as late as August 12, 2021;
  • Dr. Corbett acted alone in misreporting the data, without the assistance or knowledge of anyone else at the Company, including Company management and other research and development employees and did not inform anyone at the Company of his actions until his resignation in November 2021;
  • Company management reasonably relied on Dr. Corbett's analysis when making public statements that included Dr. Corbett's misreported data; and
  • No other Company program was impacted by Dr. Corbett's misreporting of the XCUR-FXN data.

After a review of the Audit Committee's findings from the investigation and in combination with a previously initiated strategic review of the Company's business plans and objectives and its existing cash resources, the Company's Board of Directors has implemented the following approved plan:

  • A staggered workforce reduction of approximately 50%, expected to be completed by January 2022;
  • Discontinuation of further enrollment and the ethical wind down of the Company's ongoing Phase 1b/2 cavrotolimod (AST-008) clinical trial in patients with solid tumors
  • Indefinite suspension of further development of the Company's XCUR-FXN program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia
  • Restructuring and realignment of the Company's executive team as follows, effective today:
  • Brian C. Bock, the Company's former Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed as the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, replacing David Giljohann, and was appointed as a member of the Board.
  • Dr. David Giljohann, the Company's former Chief Executive Officer, has resigned from the Board and will serve as Chief Technology Officer through January 31, 2022.
  • Matthias Schroff, the Company's former Chief Operating Officer, has assumed the new role of Chief Scientific Officer;
  • Sarah Longoria, the Company's former Vice President of Human Resources has been appointed as the Company's Chief Human Resources Officer and Chief Compliance Officer; and
  • Douglas Feltner, M.D., the Company's Chief Medical Officer, has agreed to assist in the wind down of the cavrotolimod and XCUR-FXN programs and will depart the Company on January 31, 2022.

Exicure expects to realize approximately $6.0 million in employee related cost savings in 2022, plus additional costs relating to the elimination of the cavrotolimod and XCUR-FXN programs. The Company estimates that it will incur total expenses relating to the restructuring of approximately $1.2 million, consisting of severance and termination-related costs and expects to record a significant portion of these charges in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Company intends to align its research and development resources to support (i) the development of its preclinical program targeting SCN9A for neuropathic pain, (ii) the continued advancement of its partnered programs with Ipsen Biopharm Limited to develop SNA-based treatments in neuroscience targeting Huntington's disease and Angelman syndrome, (iii) its continued advancement of its partnered program with AbbVie to develop SNA-based treatments for hair loss disorders, as well as (iv) the continued research and development of other undisclosed therapeutic product candidates.

The Company also announced a prepayment of $10.0 million of its outstanding loans under its senior secured term loan debt facility with MidCap Financial Trust, as agent, and Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), leaving a remaining outstanding balance of $7.5 million, which will remain subject to the existing terms under the loan facility.

"This has been a difficult time for all of our stakeholders and Exicure employees. I want to first thank the employees impacted by our workforce reduction for their significant contributions in pursuing treatments for patients with unmet medical needs and wish them success in their future endeavors. Although this unfortunate event will have residual effects, I strongly believe there is great value to be unlocked at Exicure with our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid (SNA) technology, and I look forward to advancing our promising programs in pain and other neuroscience diseases and continuing to closely work with our partners to develop innovative therapies for the treatment of genetic disorders," stated Brian Bock, President and Chief Executive Officer, Exicure.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank David Giljohann for his discoveries and contributions to the development of our proprietary SNA architecture, commitment in building Exicure from the ground up and leadership during his time at the Company," said Tim Walbert, Chairman of the Board, Exicure. "We look forward to working closely with Brian Bock as he assumes leadership of the Company. The Board believes Brian's disciplined approach as well as his financial and investment banking background make him well suited to develop the new strategic path for Exicure and navigate the Company through the next phase in the Company's evolution."

About Exicure, Inc.

Exicure, Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for neurology and other genetic disorders based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid, or SNA, technology. Exicure believes that its proprietary SNA architecture has distinct chemical and biological properties that may provide advantages over other nucleic acid therapeutics and may have therapeutic potential to target diseases not typically addressed with other nucleic acid therapeutics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward looking including, but not limited to, statements regarding the benefits of the proposed restructuring program; the anticipated timing and details of the reduction in workforce; expected charges and costs associated with the reduction in workforce that the Company expects to incur in the fourth quarter of 2021; statements regarding the internal investigation conducted by the Audit Committee; the Company's expectations with respect to the alignment of the Company's R&D resources and the further development of its preclinical program pipeline; the wind down of its cavrotolimod (AST-008) program and XCUR-FXN preclinical program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, including the estimated timing and cost savings; the proposed benefits of any of the Company's partnered programs; and the Company's business plans and objectives. Words such as "plans," "expects," "will," "anticipates," "continue," "expand," "advance," "develop" "believes," "guidance," "target," "may," "remain," "project," "outlook," "intend," "estimate," "could," "should," and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such terms. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: the risks that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may disrupt the Company's business and/or the global healthcare system (including its supply chain) more severely than it has to date or more severely than anticipated; unexpected costs, charges or expenses that reduce the Company's capital resources; the Company's preclinical or clinical programs do not advance or result in approved products on a timely or cost effective basis or at all; the cost, timing and results of clinical trials; that many drug candidates do not become approved drugs on a timely or cost effective basis or at all; the ability to enroll patients in clinical trials; possible safety and efficacy concerns; risks that preliminary results from preclinical studies and clinical trials are not necessarily predictive of future results; the ability of the Company to collaborate successfully with strategic partners; regulatory developments; exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions; the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property rights; the impact of the completion of the Company's internal investigation and review, including any related investigations or proceedings, shareholder lawsuits, reputational harm, or the possibility that executives or other employees may resign or be terminated. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the Company's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 19, 2021, as updated by the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update this information or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of such statements to reflect future events or developments, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211210005561/en/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheStreet

BIO-TECHNE ANNOUNCES FUTURE WILSON WOLF PURCHASE AGREEMENT

MINNEAPOLIS and ST. PAUL, Minn., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) - Get Bio-Techne Corporation Report, a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities, today announced it has entered into an option agreement with Wilson Wolf Corporation. The agreement includes a potential 20% ownership investment in Wilson Wolf upon its achievement of approximately $100 million in revenue or $50 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) as well as the opportunity to fully acquire the company upon its achievement of approximately $225 million in revenue or $135 million in EBITDA.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Rubicon Organics Launches Five New Strains And Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) ("Rubicon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is launching three new strains under its super-premium brand, Simply Bare TM Organic and two new strains under its premium brand, 1964 Supply Co TM. These new launches demonstrate the Company's continued commitment to strain innovation in the cannabis market in Canada.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

OPAL Fuels LLC Announces Joint Venture With GFL Environmental Inc. To Develop New RNG Facilities

OPAL Fuels LLC, a leading vertically integrated producer and distributor of renewable natural gas (RNG), today announced a 50/50 joint venture with GFL Renewables LLC, an affiliate of GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) - Get GFL Environmental Inc Report ("GFL"), the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, to develop new RNG production facilities in the United States.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

VIA Optronics AG Incorporates New Entity, VIA Optronics (Philippines), Inc., For Design And Development Of Camera Solutions

VIA optronics AG (NYSE: VIAO) ("VIA"), a leading supplier of interactive display systems and solutions, today announced that it has incorporated a new entity in the Philippines, VIA optronics (Philippines), Inc. ("VIA Philippines"), to provide customized and platform camera solutions, from design and development to process testing and quality control. VIA Philippines was incorporated to facilitate the integration of a camera design and development team that was previously a part of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. ("IMI"), a Philippines-based company and VIA shareholder. Through a Service and Support Agreement (the "Agreement"), IMI has provided development support services through this team to the Company's subsidiary, VIA optronics GmbH since January 2019. The Agreement will terminate on December 31, 2021 and the camera design and development team will formally become a part of the Company in January 2022, with approximately 20 employees joining VIA.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Industry
New York City, NY
Business
TheStreet

HempFusion Launches Project OPTIMIZE To Drive $4 Million Of Annual Savings

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (OTCQB:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO)("HempFusion" or the "Company"), a leading health and wellness company offering premium probiotic supplements and products containing CBD, today announces Project OPTIMIZE, a new initiative approved by the board of directors of the Company to optimize operations and lower costs by up to $4 million annually. Project OPTIMIZE will focus on the consolidation and elimination of common expenses among the Company's family of brands including HempFusion, Sagely Naturals, Apothecanna and Probulin Probiotics. Starting in the first quarter of 2022, this initiative, in conjunction with the Company's strong revenue growth, is expected to help drive the business towards profitability.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Nexa Equity Announces Majority Growth Investment In Leap, A Leading Sales Enablement Platform For Home Contractors

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexa Equity LLC, a private equity firm focused on scaling lower middle market software and fintech businesses, announced that it has made a majority growth investment in Leap, a leading provider of home contractor sales enablement software. Leap's management team and founders will continue to be meaningful shareholders. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Sonida Senior Living Occupancy Chart November 2021 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (the "Company" or "Sonida Senior Living") (SNDA) , a leading owner-operator of senior living communities and services announced its November 2021 occupancy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005580/en/. Sonida Senior Living Occupancy Chart November 2021 (Graphic: Business Wire) November Highlights. Occupancy...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Friedreich
TheStreet

The New Flat Rate Named No. 1 Retail Pricing Generator By Contractors

DALTON, Ga., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Flat Rate , the first menu-pricing system for home service contractors, was recognized for its excellence in the home service industry after being named the No. 1 retail pricing generator for contractors during the annual HARDI conference in Palm Springs, California.
RETAIL
TheStreet

OPPENHEIMER & CO. INC. COMMENCES 2nd ANNUAL 5G SUMMIT, HIGHLIGHTING CONVERGENCE OF WIRELESS AND CLOUD TECHNOLOGIES

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") - a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (OPY) - Get Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Class A Report - today announced the launch of its highly regarded Annual 5G Summit. The one-day virtual event on December 14 - focusing on the convergence of cloud computing, storage and wireless communications - brings attention to major companies at the forefront of industry transformation, including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and MaxLinear, as well as a number of disruptive and newer players including Airspan, Federated Wireless, and Helium as new types of cloud-based networks play an increasingly important role in redefining communications and accelerating wireless growth.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Hubble Announces Matt Colehour As Senior Director, Operations And Compliance

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Path, Inc., the parent company which owns Hubble Contacts and ContactsCart, today announced the hiring of Matt Colehour as Senior Director, Operations and Compliance. Colehour is yet another of Hubble's major hires in recent months, following the company's announcements of Steve Druckman as CEO and Rachael Durkin as Vice President of Merchandising and Strategy.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd Announces Update Of Share Repurchase Program

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd ("Viomi" or the "Company") (VIOT) - Get Viomi Technology Co. Ltd. Report, a leading IoT @ Home technology company in China, today provided an update on the Company's previously announced share repurchase program to repurchase up to US$10 million worth of its Class A ordinary shares in the form of American depositary shares.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Drugs#Biotechnology Company#Strategic Partners#Sec#Exicure Inc#Audit Committee#Group Lead#The Audit Committee
TheStreet

Unique Logistics International Announces Agreement With Debt Holders To Recapitalize Balance Sheet, Eliminating All Convertible Notes And Warrants

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unique Logistics International, Inc. (OTCMKTS: UNQL) ("Unique" or the "Company"), a global logistics and freight forwarding company, today announced an agreement with current debt holders to recapitalize and eliminate all outstanding convertible notes and warrants in exchange for Company equity. "With this exchange,...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Thomas A. West Named To Orthofix Board Of Directors And Appointed To The Compensation And Talent Development Committee. (Photo: Business Wire)

Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) - Get Orthofix Medical, Inc. Report, a global medical device company with a spine and orthopedics focus, today announced that Thomas A. West has been named to the Company's Board of Directors and appointed to the Compensation and Talent Development Committee. This press release features multimedia....
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ready Education Acquires European Based Company AppScho To Drive Worldwide Student Success

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready Education, the leading mobile-first student engagement platform provider for higher ed globally, backed by growth investment firm Level Equity, has acquired AppScho, a dominant student engagement platform provider in Europe. This transaction represents the next step in Ready's expansion into the European market, amplifying their plans to provide the best product to students and higher education institutions worldwide.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Pivotree Powers A Successful Peak Shopping Season For Lorex

Migrating Lorex's legacy commerce solution laid the foundation for expanded capabilities in frictionless commerce. TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) (" Pivotree'' or the " Company"), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, today announced that Lorex Technology, a leader in smart home security, had selected Pivotree to migrate its commerce solution to the Shopify Plus platform. The move helped Lorex achieve record breaking peak shopping season sales, and to benefit from a more nimble enterprise platform that provides the company with access to Shopify's extensive app community.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
TheStreet

Li-Cycle To Upsize Capacity Of First Hub Facility In North America To Meet Accelerating Demand For Battery Recycling

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) ("Li-Cycle" or "the Company"), a North American leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery, today announced that it will proceed with the construction of its first commercial Hub facility, which is being developed within the Eastman Business Park near Rochester, New York (the "Hub"). In view of...
ROCHESTER, NY
TheStreet

AECOM To Provide Program Management Services For Hamad International Airport Expansion Program

AECOM (ACM) - Get AECOM Report, the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, announced today that it has been selected to provide program management services for Cargo Terminal 2 and Amiri Flight Facilities as part of the Hamad International Airport Expansion Program for the Qatar Company for Airports Operation and Management. As part of the expansion program at Hamad International Airport, AECOM will provide project management and construction management of the new cargo terminal and ancillary supporting buildings that include a veterinary inspection center, central utility plant and infrastructure diversions. Further, a cargo bridging facility will be created to accommodate predicted overflow from Cargo Terminal 1.
LIFESTYLE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
74K+
Post
266K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy