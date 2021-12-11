ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annual Changes To The Nasdaq-100 Index®

By GlobeNewswire
NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the results of the annual reconstitution of the Nasdaq-100 Index ® (Nasdaq: NDX), which will become effective prior to market open on Monday, December 20, 2021.

The following six companies will be added to the Index: Airbnb, Inc. (Nasdaq: ABNB), Fortinet, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTNT), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: PANW), Lucid Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: LCID), Zscaler, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZS), Datadog, Inc. (Nasdaq: DDOG).

The Nasdaq-100 Index ® is composed of the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market and dates to January 1985 when it was launched along with the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, which is comprised of the 100 largest financial stocks on Nasdaq. These indexes act as benchmarks for financial products such as options, futures, and funds. The Nasdaq-100 Index ® is reconstituted each year in December, timed to coincide with the quadruple witch expiration Friday of the quarter.

The Nasdaq-100 Index ® is the basis of the Invesco QQQ Trust (Nasdaq: QQQ) which aims to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond with the Nasdaq-100 Index ® performance. In addition, options, futures and structured products based on the Nasdaq-100 Index ® and the Invesco QQQ Trust trade on various exchanges.

As a result of the reconstitution, the following six companies will be removed from the Index: CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW), Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA/FOX), Cerner Corporation (Nasdaq: CERN), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: CHKP), Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM), Incyte Corporation (Nasdaq: INCY).

For information about the six companies to be added to the Nasdaq-100 Index ®, please visit the following respective company websites:

About NasdaqNasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media ContactEmily Pan emily.pan@nasdaq.com+1 (646) 637-3964

The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular financial product or an overall investment strategy. Neither The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any financial product or any representation about the financial condition of any company or fund. Statements regarding Nasdaq's proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

