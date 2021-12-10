ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Holiday Peace Prize Contest To Distribute Christmas Cheer

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

SAGINAW, Mich., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mridha International Institute of Peace & Happiness (MIIPH) is holding an essay contest to award its first annual Holiday Peace Prize to 20 deserving individuals or families. The contest is open until December 20, and winning recipients will be announced December 23. The Saginaw nonprofit encourages entries to benefit people who deserve some extra holiday cheer during the season. The contest is open until December 20 and entries can be submitted at www.miiph.org.

Anyone interested in entering can visit the MIIPH website and join as a Friend of Peace. After registering, new members will be taken to the members area, where they can learn further details. There is no fee to join MIIPH or enter the contest. Entrants can nominate an individual, a family, or themselves for one of the 20 awards that will be distributed.

MIIPH, a subsidiary of the Mridha Foundation, was founded in 2021 by Dr. Debasish Mridha, an author/physician/philanthropist who operates Michigan Advanced Neurology Center and has written five books of his quotes and inspirational verses. The organization plans to engage the world community by offering enrichment and educational content on peace, happiness, and harmony through its online learning platform.

"Words have the power to make impact and bring about positive change," says Dr. Mridha. "We want to provide a way for people in communities around the world to give holiday cheer to those who would benefit the most from it."

About MIIPH:Founded in 2021, the Mridha International Institute of Peace & Happiness (MIIPH) is a 501(c)(3) company and a subsidiary of the Mridha Foundation. Based in Saginaw, Mich., the Institute is dedicated to promoting peace, happiness, and harmony through education, advocacy, and conscious consideration for others. For more information, visit http://miiph.org .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/holiday-peace-prize-contest-to-distribute-christmas-cheer-301442551.html

SOURCE Mridha International Institute of Peace & Happiness

Comments / 0

Related
whopam.com

Hopkinsville Christmas parade brings holiday cheer to downtown

The Hopkinsville Christmas Parade went on as planned Saturday night, bringing some much needed Christmas cheer to the community. People lined the streets to catch candy, watch the floats and wish each other a Merry Christmas, with Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman saying it was great to have the parade back after being canceled prior due to the pandemic, though their thoughts and hearts were with neighboring communities that were impacted by tornadoes Friday night.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
actionnewsnow.com

Holiday cheer being brought to Bear Fire survivors ahead of Christmas

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - People are still trying to piece their lives back together after the Bear Fire tore them apart last year. And one local group is spreading some cheer for those survivors. The organization Berry Creek United held a holiday event Friday filled with cookies, hot chocolate, and...
BERRY CREEK, CA
WNCT

Onslow spreads Christmas cheer to families in need over the holidays

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Christmas Cheer an Onslow community outreach is spreading holiday cheer by providing toys and meals to struggling families in need. Chairman of Onslow Community Outreach, Don Herring said COVID-19 has made things even harder on struggling families and they are in need of more donations so they can provide for as […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Miiph#The Mridha Foundation#Institute
Sun-Gazette

Christmas lights and holiday cheer at the Lycoming County Fairgrounds

Beginning Friday Dec. 3, you can drive through the Lycoming County Fairgrounds in Hughesville, which has been transformed into a Christmas wonderland. The drive-thru event will be held each Friday and Saturday night, the first three weeks in December, from 6 to 8 p.m. The entrance is at Lycoming Street and the exit is at the Third Street gate. Santa will be making nightly appearances and a live nativity from the Beacon Methodist Church will be featured on select evenings.
HUGHESVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
thekatynews.com

Houston Children’s Charity to Distribute Holiday Cheer and Over 80,000 Toys to Families in Need

Volunteers and Toy Donations Needed this Holiday Season. Houston Children’s Charity, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the quality of life for Greater Houston’s underprivileged, abused, and disabled children, will again be distributing 80,000 toys to 20,000 children through its Adopt-A-Family and Toy Distribution program this holiday season. The Adopt-A-Family Program...
HOUSTON, TX
aroundosceola.com

Prizes for APV Xmas decorating contest

The Association of Poinciana Villages (APV) invites the community to Sparkle! Sparkle Poinciana is a Christmas decorating contest to get the community all a-glow. One winner will be selected per Village. In addition to bragging rights, winners from each Village will receive prizes -- a $100 gift card and a $60 amenities voucher for use at the pools or the gyms.
LIFESTYLE
ourcommunitynow.com

After pandemic pause, holiday cheer returns to Christmas House

Christmas House is prepared to give out about three times as many items as last year. That includes tyke-sized bikes refurbished by Everett’s Sharing Wheels Community Bike Shop, and things like wrapping paper and decor so families can plan for a bright Christmas season.
FESTIVAL
morgantownmag.com

Holiday Cheer

These holiday light displays may not quite be visible from space, but almost. If you love a house, festooned with holiday cheer, here are a few options around Morgantown starting in early to mid-december. 1193 herman avenue. (Pictured above) just off Hampton Avenue at Willey Street, goes wild with lights....
MORGANTOWN, WV
DeSoto Times Today

Christmas lights and holiday cheer brighten Olive Branch City Hall

The aroma of hot cocoa and cookies drifted through the air outside Olive Branch City Hall Thursday night at the city’s annual Christmas celebration and tree lighting party. The city invited people to spend the evening enjoying drinks, snacks, Christmas carols, Santa’s company, and the historic Wesson House. “We’ve lived...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
fox32chicago.com

Illinois firefighters spreading holiday cheer with Christmas decorations

CHICAGO - Life hasn’t been easy for 4-year-old Georgeanna. The child has a rare form of ovarian cancer and has undergone multiple surgeries. To make things a little brighter, firefighters came to the rescue. Nearly 80 firemen from 15 departments across Illinois created winter wonderlands at six South Side homes...
ILLINOIS STATE
nny360.com

Dufore’s Jewelers rings in holiday cheer with donation of prize for United Way

OSWEGO – The annual DuFore’s Diamond Ring Raffle is back and bigger than ever for the 2021 holiday season. Once again, DuFore’s Jewelers has donated a diamond ring to be raffled in support of United Way of Greater Oswego County’s Annual Campaign. Each fall, the community, local businesses, and organizations join together to raise funds for United Way that will help the community in ways that are meaningful and impactful for all. The annual ring raffle helps fund the annual campaign which in turn supports United Way’s members agencies’ efforts to fight hunger, support children and youth and ensure wellness.
CHARITIES
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
74K+
Post
266K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy