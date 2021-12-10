ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction

Worldwide Self-Healing Concrete Industry To 2026 - Featuring GCP Applied Technologies, Hycrete And Kryton International Among Others

The "Self-Healing Concrete Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global self-healing concrete market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 33% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.Self-healing concrete refers to a synthetic building material capable of automatically healing the cracks and damages. It consists of a bacterium that produces limestone, which expands into a gel to fill the gaps upon coming in contact with water and air. The concrete seals the cracks to protect the steel framework from external impacts and minimizes the risks of corrosion. It is commonly available in autogenic and autonomic self-healing variants. The autogenous variants use moisture for the healing process, whereas the autonomous variants use capsules containing additional healing agents or bacteria spores. As a result, they find extensive applications in the construction of residential, commercial, industrial and civil infrastructure.Significant growth in the construction industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the increasing demand for environment-friendly, reliable and durable constructions, is providing a thrust to the market growth. In line with this, the widespread adoption of vascular-based healing technologies for the construction of modern buildings is also contributing to the market growth. They involve a series or network of tubes containing self-healing concrete, which are passed through the walls to reinforce the building.

Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of capsule-based self-healing concrete, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These capsules are highly convenient, permeable and cost-effective for large-scale applications. Other factors, including the implementation of favorable government policies, along with extensive infrastructural developments, especially in the developing economies, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being BASF SE, Basilisk, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Hycrete Inc. (Broadview Technologies Inc.), Kryton International Inc., Oscrete (Christeyns UK Ltd.), Penetron, RPM International Inc., Sika AG and Xypex Chemical Corporation. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global self-healing concrete market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global self-healing concrete market?
  • What are the key regional markets?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the form?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
  • What is the structure of the global self-healing concrete market and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Self-Healing Concrete Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Form6.1 Intrinsic6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Capsule-Based6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Vascular6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Application7.1 Residential7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Industrial7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Commercial7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Region

9 SWOT Analysis9.1 Overview9.2 Strengths9.3 Weaknesses9.4 Opportunities9.5 Threats 10 Value Chain Analysis 11 Porters Five Forces Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers11.4 Degree of Competition11.5 Threat of New Entrants11.6 Threat of Substitutes 12 Price Analysis 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Market Structure13.2 Key Players13.3 Profiles of Key Players13.3.1 BASF SE13.3.1.1 Company Overview13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio13.3.1.3 Financials13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.2 Basilisk13.3.2.1 Company Overview13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio13.3.3 CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.13.3.3.1 Company Overview13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio13.3.3.3 Financials13.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.4 GCP Applied Technologies Inc.13.3.4.1 Company Overview13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio13.3.4.3 Financials13.3.5 Hycrete Inc. (Broadview Technologies Inc.)13.3.5.1 Company Overview13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio13.3.5.3 SWOT Analysis13.3.6 Kryton International Inc.13.3.6.1 Company Overview13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio13.3.7 Oscrete (Christeyns UK Ltd.)13.3.7.1 Company Overview13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio13.3.8 Penetron13.3.8.1 Company Overview13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio13.3.9 RPM International Inc.13.3.9.1 Company Overview13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio13.3.9.3 Financials13.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis 13.3.10 Sika AG13.3.10.1 Company Overview13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio13.3.10.3 Financials 13.3.11 Xypex Chemical Corporation13.3.11.1 Company Overview13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

