The NBA Trade Deadline is approaching quicker than most are realizing. Although the Trade Deadline is still more than two months away, contending teams already have their eyes on potential players they can bring in to help them make an impact. In order to get players, teams must trade away either draft picks or players from their team. The Golden State Warriors are always going to look for ways to improve their team, but they’re in a different spot than most contenders due to them having a few young guys who are going to be very good players in the future.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO