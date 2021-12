BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics need some kind of spark after going 1-4 on their recent road trip. Head coach Ime Udoka is hoping that the return of Jaylen Brown will provide that extra bounce to the team. Brown is set to return Monday night after missing the last five games with a hamstring strain. The injury cost him more games earlier this season, and Brown admitted that he returned too early the first time around. So this time, both sides decided to keep Brown on the sideline until he was 100 percent. All parties involved are confident that Brown is back...

NBA ・ 17 HOURS AGO