The following true story reminds me that God is still active in our world, just as he was on the first Christmas when Joseph and Mary could find no room in the inn. It was mid-October, 2005, and a beautiful Sunday afternoon at the Broncos game. Suddenly, mid-game, the weather turned nasty and a storm rolled in. My husband was in Florida on a business trip, so it was up to me to get my three-and-half-year-old twins home safely to Edwards.

FRISCO, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO