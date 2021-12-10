ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Issue to create VM in ESXi 6.7

By gciscol
 4 days ago

Hi , trying to install EVE-NG ovf...

Windows 10 Host: Issue with VM deleting read-only files located in a shared folder

On the VM, I copy a read-only file (e.g.: test.txt) to a shared folder (a folder shared with the host). In Windows Explorer, I right-click to delete the file and the file appears to be gone as it is no longer shown in File Explorer. However, if I press F5 (refresh), I see that the file is still there. If I try to delete the file again, I get a message "The action can't be completed because the file is open in another program". From there, if I wait 5-10 minutes, I can now delete the file successfully.
Find the FNIC version of ESXi hosts

Can someone please help me to find the FNIC version of all the ESXi hosts in a vCenter using a script?. Seeing your history of never coming back when someone replies to one of your questions, I'm going to skip this one. Blog: lucd.info  Twitter: @LucD22  Co-author PowerCLI Reference. 0 Kudos. I...
Re: Fusion 12.2.1 issue with Open VM Tools

I am a casual Fusion user for about the last 10 years and in no way am I an expert. In that time, I have been able to do the things I need for miscellaneous testing purposes. I am now running into an issue that has raised its head since the 12.2 update. My apologies up front for the novel....
VM migration (vMotion) failing for Windows Cluster VM’s that sharing RDM disks – ESXi 6.7.0 Update 3

Hope all of you are ok and safe. I need to bring up this issue that I have discovered on my upgraded ESXi cluster. I have recently upgraded all ESXi hosts (6 hosts, PowerEdge R630) plus the VCSA server from ESX 6.0 U3 to ESXi 6.7.0 Update 3 - Build 17700523. Everything was performed by upgrade and I did not had to do any clean install on any server.
Change IP address on two ESXi hosts from public to private

I only want to hear if I am right, and I would be happy if you can help me if Im not! 😀. We have 2 x ESXi 7.0u2 hosts with public IP address at the moment. We want to change the public IP addresses to private IP addresses and access the ESXi webinterfaces only with VPN/private IPs.
ESXi wont uninstall

I have a dl160 G10 hp server. so i have ESXi v7 installed, and there is 4 SSD in total. i booted to bios and cleared all raid configurations and i created raid 0+1 with all 4 SSD. when I tied to boot USB to windows I got booted to...
Migrate a VM from vCloud director v10 to standalone ESXi

I have one non-critical VM and like to migrate to another standalone ESXi which has local storage. Its located on shared storage. Export&Import OVF is one option since the destination is standalone ESXi. If not add ESXi temporarily to source VC and do an SVmotion ( ensure we do proper VCD cleanup ) and remove the host after the migration.
VMTools and ESX-OSDATA on ESXi 7.0

According to one of the articles in the VMware site :. One of the reason that cause SD card or USB devices fail in esxi7 is : The most common reasons for frequent read operations are VMTools files accessed by virtual machines. One way to mitigate this is to offload the VMTools read IO operations to RAM Disk, significantly reducing the IO operations sent to SD cards or USB drives.
Re: Freeze host and VM 7.0.3b

I have an upgraded version of VMWare ESXi 7.0 Update 3b (build 18905247) on the server. Unfortunately, the server gradually freezes and marks the VM as faulty. After the rest, everything repeats. You can't go back, Shift + R won't find anything. Is there a solution to how to return ESXi to 7.0.2d or fix this error?
Re: Vcenter 6.7 Java consumes all memory

I have been having this issue since I moved to 6.7, Java.exe continues to consumes all memory and render the server useless. I have reboot and that lasts about a day or so, VMware supports answer is to moved to 7.0 the appliance. I was told by 2 different Techs...
Win 11 host cannot communicate with vm with bridged nic

I just discovered that I can't access my web server in the VM in vmware workstation on my Win 11 desktop. This has worked fine before. The VM can connect to internet and other computers on the network. The other computers can also connect to my VM just fine. It's...
PXE Boot option for VM not availible

VM: E1000 network adapter with 100 GB empty harddisk. -Cant see the option "force BIOS setup" -I can only see this - please see screenshot. VM is set for EFI, there's an option on your screenshot for the EFI startup screen. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 0 Kudos. 3 Replies. VM is set for...
Vmware ESXI 5.1 - how know when HA move some VM

Hi guys , i have actually 3 machines . 1 machine its my desktop cluster ( vcenter 5.1 ) on servers dell i have multiples VM's like windows , linux , for some reason the checkbox "Enable HA " on cluster of the Vmware was checked , unhappy microsoft has initialize a audit recently e they are saying that we need buy the same licences ( windows server , sqlserver ) on first server to the second server .
Mapped printers disappearing on VM

Hello. We are running a VDI environment for our W10 v2004 VMs. Horizon 7.13.1, VMware ESXi 7.0.2 on a vSAN cluster. We are using domain GPO to map printers for users accessing their VMs. Too many times, the mapping is failing, printers are disappearing and the default printer is assigned to a different one. When this happens, we have to run a script on the user's VM, which would re-install the printers and re-assigned the default printer. TP AutoConnect Service and TP VC Gateway Service are both enabled, on the master template, and running on the VMs. We tried disabling both services, recomposing VMs but got the same results.
Re: ESXI 3.5 installation file

We are looking for esxi 3.5 version software , can anyone help with that ?. I don’t know if VMware still make the binaries available, if they do it would probably only be for customers who have an active support contract. Oh, and there’s no need to post 2 threads,...
ESXi 7 - cannot connect to Active Directory - Cannot Telnet some ports

I just installed ESXi 7, and I was trying to connect it to Active directory. It failed saying "The host failed to join the domain sanket.local: Errors in Active Directory operations.". I googled and some people have advised to check ESXi firewall ports. Ports are already open as you can...
Re: Run and use guest OS directly on ESXi host

I have old DELL server on which I have installed ESXi 6.5 hypervisor host for learning purpose and I use web client to upload ISO and install legacy OS from another PC on the network. Everything went OK. Now, is it possible to actually start and run guest OS directly...
USB datastore disappears after trying to create VM

I built an ESXi instance on an 8GB Raspberry Pi using a 256Gb USB stick (plugged directly into the USB 3.0 port on the Pi). I did a SHIFT+O at boot and enabled AutoPartition. It automatically created a 100+ GB partition for the OS, and a 100+ GB partition for the datastore. When it first boots up, I am able to see the space in the datastore. But, as soon as I try to create a new VM, or upload an ISO to the datastore, it fails, and the space available in the datastore goes to 0 bytes. I am still able to operate in the console, so I assume the USB is still accessible. I've tried re-scanning and rebooting the PI, but it does not make the USB datastore accessible again.
