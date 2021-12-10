Issue to create VM in ESXi 6.7

Hello. We are running a VDI environment for our W10 v2004 VMs. Horizon 7.13.1, VMware ESXi 7.0.2 on a vSAN cluster. We are using domain GPO to map printers for users accessing their VMs. Too many times, the mapping is failing, printers are disappearing and the default printer is assigned to a different one. When this happens, we have to run a script on the user's VM, which would re-install the printers and re-assigned the default printer. TP AutoConnect Service and TP VC Gateway Service are both enabled, on the master template, and running on the VMs. We tried disabling both services, recomposing VMs but got the same results.

COMPUTERS ・ 8 DAYS AGO