(Raymond Neupert, WRN) The head of the State Senate Elections Committee is calling for attacks on local elections officials to stop, both from the public and from lawmakers. The head of the State Senate Elections Committee says her fellow Republicans need to stop attacking the integrity of Wisconsin's elections. Chairwoman Kathleen Bernier says nothing her committee has seen over the past year has changed the outcome. "No election is perfect but there is not evidence of intentional malfeasance. No evidence that the election in 2020 wasn't accurate."

