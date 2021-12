As soon as I stepped into La Rampa bar, I felt at ease. No, really: my never-ending list of life admin and dirty laundry just seemed to vanish. A live band bubbled in the corner, with brass spurting out salsa and a cha cha beat luring everyone into a happy hypnosis. Inside was a lot larger than I’d expected, but it still felt intimate: the lighting was low, with candles on each table and plants in every feasible space. Intriguing paintings hung from the walls and people stood around, chattering – creating a right bustle – even though it was early on a Wednesday night.

