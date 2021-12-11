1 hospitalized after crash north of Lone Pine

LONE PINE, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle injury crash that occurred at 10:55 a.m. Friday.

The crash happened westbound on State Highway 28 at milepost 52, just north of Lone Pine.

The driver of a 2018 Freightliner truck was traveling westbound when he drove off the right shoulder, overcorrected, and rolled the vehicle onto the west shoulder. The vehicle lost fuel, which was contained at the scene. The Freightliner was occupied by a 24-year-old male from Rexburg. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported to the hospital via ground ambulance.

SH28 was reduced to one lane of travel for approximately 5 hours. All lanes are open.

