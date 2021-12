On Nov. 17, Sensei Yair Collazo advanced to his Shodan junior black belt through the Fudozen Shorinji Kempo Karate organization, officiated by Grand Master Jim Galati. Collazo has been a member of The Family Martial Arts Center since 2015. As a role model and inspiration to many, he has proven to assist with bright futures in students. He has been involved in outreach programs to help families and he participated in several demonstrations. The training consists of mental and physical endurance and challenges. Collazo has been active for over six years in the Kempo Martial Arts. Collazo is the son of Arsenio and Krizya Collazo of Dunkirk.

