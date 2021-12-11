Holiday Rhode: A 12 on 12 Digital Original Debuts Tuesday

Mohegan Sun Casino has debuted a new winter-themed escape room for the holiday season. This “Winter Wonderland” escape room is a sequel to Mohegan Sun’s Halloween escape room “Sunshine Video,” which took guests through a horror movie-themed video store before they were sucked into a horror movie. This time the...
Christmas is almost upon is but there is still time for you to locate the perfect gift for someone on your list. Joining us on “The Rhode Show” this morning with hot gifts that wow was Beauty & Style Writer Emily Foley. With gift suggestions from Caldrea, Lands’...
CHICAGO - If you’re dashing through the internet in search of some free holiday viewing, Tubi should end up on your ‘nice’ list. The free streaming service will debut two festive Tubi Originals for the holiday season, adding to its robust "Holiday Hits" library, which also includes "Jingle All the Way," "Black Nativity," "The Nutcracker" and more. "Holiday Hits" encompasses nearly 500 titles.
Apple TV+ has released a trailer for Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne, its first new original Peanuts holiday special made as part of its expanded partnership with Wildbrain. The special follows Lucy, who after experiencing a disappointing Christmas due to the absence of her grandmother, resolves to throw the...
One Connecticut ballet company took on a new challenge this holiday season: to create and perform an entirely new Christmas classic. New England Ballet Theatre is debuting “The Fantastic Toyshop,” an original production created and choreographed by the theater’s artistic director Rachael Gnatowski. The show takes place...
Optimism meets audios as MADHAPPY makes its collaborative debut with Beats, launching a holiday collection of earphones and headphones ripe for gifting. If you haven't caught wind of the LA-based lifestyle brand MADHAPPY, you'll be all the happier for it now that you have. In the team's own words: "We...
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Each holiday season, NBC 10 News creates a list of over-the-top homemade displays across Southern New England. Many houses feature thousands of lights, with some that dance to music. But families also decorate the interior of their homes. Renee Moussally is among them. Her family’s...
CBS is bringing the holiday cheer this season! The network is premiering its first original Christmas movies since 2010 this year as part of its festive original programming lineup this year on CBS and Paramount+. Remember the reason for the season through "heartwarming and inclusive tales of family, love and seasonal joy" in A Christmas Proposal and Christmas Takes Flight, premiering Dec. 12 and 19, respectively.
Are you searching for just the right gift? Having trouble locating a hot item for the child on your list? this morning we were joined on “The Rhode Show” by Tech Expert/Super Mom Cassie Slane who shared her Tech and Mom expertise for choosing the best gifts for kids.
MATTOON — Over 26 community members, ages six to 60, have been rehearsing as a cast and crew for "The Christmas Gnome," an original Christmas show debuting inside the Mattoon Train Depot on the Lone Elm Room stage. The show is written, directed and choreographed by Matthew Gerard Burns who...
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) – The Narragansett Bay Symphony Community Orchestra has partnered with Rhode Island Latino Arts and other members for a performance of Handel’s Messiah, El Mesías Part I, and the Hallelujah chorus in Spanish!. The Symphony will be on Saturday, December 18, at 8:00 p.m. in the Cathedral...
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Repertory Theatre's run of a workshopped reading for the debut of its new holiday play "Hearth: A Yuletide Tale" began Thursday. The theater commissioned singer-songwriter Tyson Gerhardt to come up with his own version of a holiday play. The Missoula local came up with "Hearth," a play set in Missoula in the 1960s.
PURPLE KISS is releasing a new song for the holidays!. On December 11, PURPLE KISS announced that they would be releasing their first digital single, “My My,” on December 18 at 6 p.m. KST. According to the first teaser photo, “My My” will have a holiday theme.
Roots rock n roll/rockabilly rockers from Kingston, Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones have a new holiday single that was just released on Black Friday. Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones have been going strong for some years now, and this past summer they released their 3rd studio album, Here To tell the Tale, which has garnered the band some great reviews. The band spent the past few years on the road playing shows all over, including playing a high-profile 6-week national tour with The Brian Setzer Orchestra, and regional tours with The Blasters and Reverend Horton Heat.
Here’s our 2021 Holiday Prep Checklist (be sure to check it twice!) to stay digitally connected with your customers. Great holiday marketing campaigns take time and planning, here are some of OMG’s tips to enhance your digital presence during the craziest time of the year…. Start Your Holiday...
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local musical duo, Jack Servello and Bill Dann have been teaming up for years to bring creative, catchy, original tunes to the 814 area and beyond. While you only hear Jack Servello singing and playing to the songs, it’s Bill Dann who comes up with the lyrics. The two have been working together since 2007 creating over 70 songs together since.
Like many, I've saved the bulk of my holiday shopping for the last minute. Being overscheduled and a little indecisive has delayed my gift buying, but thanks in part to my job as a shopping reporter, I know where to go and what to get for everyone on my list.
