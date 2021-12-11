Holiday Rhode: A 12 on 12 Digital Original Debuts Tuesday

Roots rock n roll/rockabilly rockers from Kingston, Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones have a new holiday single that was just released on Black Friday. Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones have been going strong for some years now, and this past summer they released their 3rd studio album, Here To tell the Tale, which has garnered the band some great reviews. The band spent the past few years on the road playing shows all over, including playing a high-profile 6-week national tour with The Brian Setzer Orchestra, and regional tours with The Blasters and Reverend Horton Heat.

9 DAYS AGO