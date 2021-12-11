ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

SPD officer suspended for rolling bike over protester’s head

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 3 days ago
SEATTTLE — A Seattle police officer who rolled a bike over a protester’s head during summer 2020 was suspended without pay for seven days, according to the Seattle Office of Police Accountability (OPA).

The protest came after a grand jury’s decision to not indict the officers in Louisville, Kentucky, for the killing of Breonna Taylor.

According to OPA, a video posted to social media showed the officer rolling the front and back wheels of the bike over the protester, who was lying in the street.

Videos from the protest showed the officer walking the bike over the head of the protester, later identified as Camillo Massagli, before a line of officers pushed back demonstrators, according to a report from the Associated Press.

Once the Force Investigation Team and the OPA found out about the video, an investigation was started and the OPA referred the case for criminal investigation, which was conducted by the King County Sheriff’s Office.

OPA said it looked into whether the officer violated the law, used force that was prohibited, abused his discretion or behaved unprofessionally.

After looking further into the incident, the OPA deferred to what KCSO and the Seattle City Attorney’s Office determined, which was that “there was an insufficient basis to find that the office violated the law in this case.”

However, OPA did recommend that three remaining allegations be upheld.

The officer intentionally ran both wheels of the bike over the Massagli’s head, although the officer explained he intended to step over and lift his bicycle over the man.

There was also disapproval of the officer for not avoiding the man entirely. It was also noted that the video was compelling in that the officer “did not lift his bicycle to avoid hitting the protester.”

It was also found that there was no need for law enforcement to roll over the man “as force did not move the protester and the protester did not pose a risk to the officer.”

Although the officer wanted to keep the bike line, OPA said that “avoiding potential harm” to a person outweighed any interest in maintaining a police line.

OPA said the officer’s behavior caused “significant damage” to public trust in the Seattle Police Department.

A disciplinary committee recommended the seven-day suspension and Interim Police Chief Adrian Diaz agreed, formally notifying the officer of the suspension on Nov. 5.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Deaths of two teen girls, father in Renton still unclear after autopsy

RENTON, Wash. — It’s still unclear why two teenage girls and their father were found dead inside their South King County duplex on Saturday, according to Renton police. “Obviously, something killed them. We don’t know what,” Det. Robert Onishi said. “We don’t often have death scenes where we have multiple bodies and no apparent, approximate cause.”
RENTON, WA
