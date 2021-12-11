ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

C3.ai Wins $500 Million Defense Contract

By Editor
svdaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREDWOOD CITY – Enterprise AI software company C3.ai, Inc. has been awarded a new five-year Production-Other Transaction Agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). The agreement allows for an accelerated timeline to acquire C3 AI’s suite of Enterprise AI products and allows any DoD agency to acquire C3 AI...

svdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
svdaily.com

Tipalti Valued at $8.3 Billion With New $270 Million Round

SAN MATEO — Tipalti, which offers a global payment platform for businesses, has raised $270 million in series F funding at a valuation of $8.3 billion, bringing total funding raised to date to just over $550 million and placing Tipalti among the most valuable private fintech companies in the world.
MARKETS
svdaily.com

Incode Secures $220 Million Series B

SAN FRANCISCO – Incode, an identity verification and authentication platform for global enterprises, has raised $220 million in equity for its Series B funding round, giving the company a $1.25 billion valuation. Incode says it grew 6x in revenues over the last 12 months and raised $25 million Series...
BUSINESS
svdaily.com

Forum Mobility Raises $7.5 Million Seed Funding

SAN FRANCISCO – Forum Mobility, a zero-emission fleet and infrastructure provider, has raised $7.5 million in seed funding to build its operations, broaden its team, and for product development. The round was co-led by Obvious Ventures and Homecoming Capital, with additional funding provided by Edison International and Overture VC.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Department#Ai#C3 Ai#Enterprise Ai#The U S Dod#The U S Air Force#Space Command#Rso#Jpo#Disa
Benzinga

Why C3 AI Shares Are Trading Higher Today

C3.AI (NYSE: AI) is trading higher Friday after the company announced it won a $500 million Department of Defense Production-Other Transaction Agreement. The agreement allows for an accelerated timeline to acquire C3 AI’s suite of enterprise AI products and allows any DoD agency to acquire C3 AI products and services for modelling and simulation.
MARKETS
pulse2.com

C3.ai Stock (AI): Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) increased by over 20% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) increased by over 20% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to C3.ai establishing a new 5-year Production-Other Transaction Agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).
STOCKS
svdaily.com

Connect the Dots Connects With $15 Million

SAN FRANCISCO — Connect The Dots, a network intelligence platform that uses AI to map and manage career-long professional relationships, has connected with a $15 million Series A funding round led by Norwest Venture Partners, with participation from existing investors Cloud Apps Capital Partners and Velvet Sea Ventures. This...
BUSINESS
offshore-technology.com

McDermott wins Aramco offshore contracts

US oil and gas contractor McDermott has announced being awarded three new contracts by Saudi Aramco for offshore engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) projects. The contracts will see McDermott provide EPCI of four drilling jackets and seven oil production deck modules (PDMs) in Saudi Arabia’s Zuluf, Ribyan, Abu Safah...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Space Command
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
svdaily.com

Hummingbird RegTech Scores $30 Million Series B

SAN FRANCISCO – Hummingbird RegTech, a provider of risk and compliance technology, announced the company has raised $30 million in Series B funding. The raise brings the company’s total funding to $41.8 million, and comes on the heels of Hummingbirds $8.2 million Series A in 2020. Hummingbird is...
BUSINESS
parabolicarc.com

Stratolaunch Announces Research Contract with Missile Defense Agency

MOJAVE, CA – December 8, 2021 – Stratolaunch, LLC is pleased to announce a research contract with the Missile Defense Agency (MDA). The company plans to augment existing Department of Defense flight test resources through affordable, commercially contracted, rapid-turnaround hypersonic flight testing for the Department of Defense and its prime contractor partners.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
svdaily.com

Heap Reels In $110 Million Series D

SAN FRANCISCO – Heap, a digital insights platform, has closed $110 million Series D round at a $960 million valuation. The funding will be used to scale Heap’s global operations and accelerate research and development of the industry’s most advanced digital analytics platform for product builders, growth marketers, and fast-moving analytics teams. Sixth Street Growth led the round which included new investment from the Growth Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Goldman Sachs). Sixth Street and Goldman will both receive representation on Heap’s board of directors. Existing investors NewView Capital, Menlo Ventures, DTCP, Triangle Peak Partners, Alliance Bernstein Private Credit Investors, Maverick Ventures, and The Private Shares Fund also participated. Heap’s total capital raised stands at $205 million to date.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

CyberSecurity AI startup CyberQ Secures 5 Million to Automate AI data solutions

CyberQ Technologies Inc. has raised 5 Million in seed funding to expand its expert team of outcome based solution providers. Turing Technology Group (TTG) led the seed round. The new funding will help grow the team and expand recruiting, customer acquisition and customer enabling automated solutions. CyberQ is a VC...
TECHNOLOGY
svdaily.com

FastAF Delivers Series A Investment

SAN FRANCISCO — FastAF Technologies, Inc. (FastAF), which helps retailers deliver products directly to customers, has closed a Series A investment round that values the company at $200 million. Investors in this round include Luxor Capital, Interlace Ventures, EQT Ventures, PivotNorth Capital, Daversa Partners, former Benchmark venture partner and current Adobe CPO Scott Belskey, founder and CEO of global ad agency RG/A Bob Greenberg and former NBA star Baron Davis.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
svdaily.com

Dragonboat Reels in $12 Million

SANTA CLARA — Dragonboat, which operates a product portfolio management platform, has reeled in a $12 million Series A round led by Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors Act One Ventures, Roble Ventures and GingerBread Capital. The round quickly follows the company’s $3 million seed announcement in July and the company says it had 500% growth since January.
SANTA CLARA, CA
svdaily.com

Dispatch Goods Completes $3.7 Million Seed Funding

SAN FRANCISCO – Dispatch Goods, a reusable packaging logistics startup that enables restaurants and delivery companies the ability to offer reusable, sustainable packaging, has completed a $3.7 million seed raise. The round was led by Congruent Ventures along with Bread and Butter Ventures, Precursor Ventures, Incite Ventures, MCJ, and Berkeley SkyDeck.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Entrepreneur

Wispr AI Raises $4.6 Million In Seed Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Wispr AI, a neurotechnology company aimed at developing the next generation of human-computer interfaces, has closed $4.6 million in Seed funding co-led by New Enterprise Associates (NEA) and 8VC. WisprAI plans to utilize the funds to accelerate development of the...
TECHNOLOGY
ExecutiveBiz

1st Edge to Develop AI Tech for Missile Defense Under Army SBIR Contract

1st Edge was tapped by the U.S. Army to continue developing artificial intelligence-powered software under a $9.7 million small business contract that seeks to support the technology’s potential application to missile defense. The company said Monday it will further work on the Pragmatic AI and New Technology program, which automates...
MILITARY
martechseries.com

Unanimous AI is Awarded Contract from United States Air Force

AFVentures, the commercial investment arm of the United States Air Force awards contract to advance Swarm AI technology. Unanimous AI pioneers technologies for optimizing the collective intelligence of networked human teams, powering more accurate forecasts, decisions, assessments, and evaluations. Known as the Swarm® software platform, the core technology has been employed by a wide range of high profile customers from Fortune 500 corporations to the United Nations. Now the U.S. Air Force has contracted with Unanimous AI to adapt and expand its pioneering work in support of optimized decisions in defense related applications.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy