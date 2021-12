It is axiomatic that other people’s dreams are boring to hear about, so you would assume that other people’s acid trips are equally if not more eye-glazing. And yet the ambitious and frequently moving musical “Flying Over Sunset” defies such assumptions. While this adventurous journey into the psyches of celebrities on psychedelics has its longueurs, the score, with music by Tom Kitt (“Next to Normal”) and lyrics by Michael Korie (“Grey Gardens”), and the book and direction by James Lapine, are as accomplished as one would expect from such talents. And the production, from Lincoln Center Theater, is ravishingly beautiful, as this deep-pocketed company bravely puts it ample resources behind this decidedly unlikely project.

PERFORMING ARTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO