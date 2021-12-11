ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Don’t Wait Until Last Minute! This Week Is The Last Chance To Get Christmas Gifts On Time

By Jason Allen
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25yQXf_0dJuXSXS00

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – With a holiday shopping season shaped by shortages and supply chain constraints, waiting until the last minute to buy or send a gift this year may be too late.

This is the last weekend to shop and still have packages make it in time for Christmas using standard shipping methods.

Tuesday, December 14 th , is the last average day to order from most online retailers and still have packages arrive on time.

Wednesday, December 15 th is the deadline at FedEx and the U.S. Post Office to use standard ground shipping.

UPS tells customers to check its website for deadlines on ground shipping, but says Dec. 21 st is when you’ll have to start using air options to get packages on time.

Even that may not be a guarantee though this year according to Nathan Hutson, a professor at the University of North Texas who studies ports, freight and logistics. When there were backups in ports, a shortage of trucks and full warehouses, air freight started to be used more frequently.

“A lot of the cargo is carried in the belly of aircraft, and so whenever you see shortages, cancellations of flights, that also impacts it,” he said. “Or just the fact there’s still not as many planes flying back and forth.”

Surveys show shoppers expected and maybe even planned for delays this year. Deloitte Insights found 63-percent of North Texas shoppers were starting their shopping early this year.

The USPS said it started planning for the season in early 2021, after seeing nearly a 50-percent climb in packages sent in 2020.

That preparation may be enough to offset the crunch of a last minute rush, but Hutson says its been difficult for consumers to adjust their behavior, unsure of all the changes in supplies and prices.

“Everything points to it being not a total catastrophe,” he said. “It’s just going to be the Christmas rush, and Christmas related shortages which always occur will just be more apparent than they would in a normal year.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Don’t Wait! Here Are Holiday Shipping Deadlines In Time For Christmas

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With less than two weeks before Christmas, the holiday shipping season is in full swing. “This is the busiest shipping week of the year,” said USPS regional spokeswoman Debbie Fetterly. “As volume dictates, we have carriers out as early as 6 a.m. dropping off packages and coming back later for their regular deliveries.” The postmaster general has invested heavily in manpower and equipment to avoid the shipping problems last year when some packages were delayed from being delivered on time. “Like many businesses we were affected by COVID. And we had more volume than expected,” explained Fetterly. The post office has...
INDUSTRY
hawaiinewsnow.com

Need to ship out last-minute Christmas gifts? USPS extends Saturday hours

State leader calls for shut down of Red Hill fuel facility as Navy grapples with tainted water system. Clean-up efforts are underway at the Red Hill facility where a recent state test found petroleum levels of up to 350 times over the safe level for drinking water. Running for a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Gifts#The Last Minute#Fedex#The U S Post Office#Ups#Deloitte Insights
Design Milk

12 Modern Holiday Gifts for Last Minute Shoppers

We know it might sound insane, but we’re getting into holiday crunch time. At this point you’ve likely started gift shopping (with the help of our library of specially curated gift guides we hope!) and may have even checked a few folks off of your list. And if you’re one of the bold and brave pushing their procrastination to the absolute limit this year, our team of design experts is here to say that it’s all going to be okay. We hand-picked the best modern last-minute holiday gift ideas that’ll make for a thoughtful, not at all rushed holiday gift for just about anyone in your circle. For more holiday shopping inspo, be sure to check out the Design Milk Shop!
SHOPPING
TODAY.com

Last minute holiday gift ideas guaranteed to arrive on time

In the latest edition of TODAY’s Holiday Handbook, NBC investigative and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen is here to help shopping procrastinators. With only two weekends until Christmas and shipping delays, she is sharing gift alternatives and shopping shortcuts such as digital gifts, subscription services, and gift boxes.Dec. 10, 2021.
SHOPPING
MusicRadar.com

$130 off the Spark Pearl practice amp is an unmissable last-minute Christmas gift for guitarists

The Positive Grid Spark has revolutionised the ever more competitive guitar practice amp market - and with less than three weeks to go until Christmas it's currently up for grabs at seriously tasty prices. If you're still struggling to decide what to buy the guitar player in your life, we wholeheartedly recommend you get amongst it before these offers expire.
malemodelscene.net

Here Is Your Last-Minute Holiday Gift Guide!

If you think you’re late with finding those perfect gifts for your loved ones this season, you’re not alone. Gift giving might not be a priority on your personal list, but you can’t let your loved ones down. There is still enough time to find the perfect gift and get it delivered for the holidays.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
LivingCheap

9 cheap but thoughtful last-minute gifts

Budget-friendly last-minute gifts can shine – if they’re chosen thoughtfully and presented beautifully. This year, with almost everyone plugged into some device or other, portable rechargers are a good bet. This one is compact, inexpensive, comes in five different colors, and gets good reviews. It would easily fit into a pocket or a purse.
SHOPPING
thebrag.com

Here are some last-minute Christmas gift ideas for tech lovers and gamers

Check out our annual tech and gaming Christmas gift guide including the likes of Apple, GoPro, Razer, Sennheiser and plenty more goodies!. With Christmas almost here, we’ve compiled a list of goodies that any tech lover or big-time gamer would be chuffed to find under their tree. Or you can just put them all under your own. We won’t tell.
ELECTRONICS
allaboutarizonanews.com

Hot Last-Minute Gifts to Give This Year You Can Get on Amazon

Do you still have some family and friends you need to shop for this holiday season? We’ve pulled together a list of hot gifts that you still have time to order. From jewelry to gifts for pets to a fun family game that everyone can play together, we have you covered and you take care of it all in the comforts of your home without fighting for a parking spot or spending way too much time standing in a line to check out.
SHOPPING
KCTV 5

Last-minute gift ideas for the techie in your life

With time running out for holiday shopping, Andrea Smith, award-winning news and technology journalist, shares her top picks for tech gifts you can get now. Sponsored by Playstation, Anker, Kapersky & Definition 6.
Apartment Therapy

15 Last-Minute Tech Gifts Under $100 You Can Still Get In Time for the Holidays

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Well, dear reader, it’s finally here — we’re officially in holiday gift-giving crunch mode. As the holidays, parties, and end-of-year reunions quickly approach, it’s likely that you’re in the midst of checking off that holiday shopping list. Something that’s probably on that list? A great tech gift. Now, if you’re anything like me and are a habitual last-minute shopper, you may still be racking your brain (and scouring the web) for a great gift that’ll also get to you in time. No worries! We put together a list of our favorite tech gifts below. The best part? They’re all under $100! All of these gifts are also set to arrive before Christmas, giving you more than enough time to wrap them for that special someone (even if that means you only slap a bow on it). Check out 15 of the best tech gifts under $100 that giftees young and old will love this holiday season. Remember, a good tech gift isn’t always the priciest one!
GOBankingRates

8 Affordable Last-Minute Gifts That Aren’t Cash

It may be the merriest time of year, but for many, it's also the most stressful -- and costly. We're dishing out heaps of money on gifts, decor, travel and more. Amid all the spending sprees and...
SheFinds

Last Chance Holiday Gifts--Get 15% Off At FitFlop + Free Shipping

Time is running out and you need to get all your holiday gifts ASAP. The good news is that FitFlop has your back. Not only do they have the *perfect* gifts (we’re talking stylish boots and ultra-comfy slippers), but they’re offering 15% off all their full-priced items when you use code FALL15. But wait, there’s more! To ensure you get your package in time, order between December 14-17th and get free shipping.
SHOPPING
SHAPE

13 Last-Minute Under-$100 Gifts from Free People Movement That'll Arrive By Christmas Eve

Picking out the perfect gift can be daunting, especially if you have numerous people to shop for. But everyone can appreciate a gift that looks good, feels soft, and promotes healthy living. To take the shopping load off your plate, Shape rounded up a handful of under-$100 wellness gifts from Free People Movement that will give both gym fanatics and workout novices some holiday cheer.
YOGA
CBS DFW

Tick’Tock… Holiday Shipping Deadlines Have Begun

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you still have packages to send to family and friends for Christmas, the clock is ticking. You only have a day or two to get them in the mail without having to pay more. “This is my last one,” said Kristi Davis, who made...
INDUSTRY
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
90K+
Followers
17K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy