ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Packers monitoring snowfall to determine the need for shovelers

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aGqXq_0dJuXOFm00

The Green Bay Packers are monitoring snowfall projections to determine the need for snow removal ahead of Sunday's game at Lambeau Field.

Officials say the current forecast does not require shovelers, but there is a chance snowfall will reach a level where they are needed.

A team will determine on Saturday morning and put out the call for shovelers.

Those interested in shoveling are asked to keep an eye on Packers' social media platforms Saturday morning.

The start time would be at 2 p.m. and shovelers would report to the Fleet Farm Gate on Lambeau's west side.

You need to be at least 16-years-old and will receive $13 per hour with payment made immediately upon completion of their work. The Packers will provide shovels.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
zonecoverage.com

Yosh Nijman Has Stepped Up When the Packers Needed Him Most

Over Thanksgiving week, Green Bay Packers fans learned that Yosh Nijman can do the robot. In Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Rams, Packers fans also learned that Nijman can play some high-quality football. Nijman didn’t have a perfect game against the Rams, as is to be expected while facing...
NFL
cheeseheadtv.com

One More Thing the Packers Need to Figure Out During the Bye Week

The Green Bay Packers enter the bye week with a 9-3 record and a firm hold on first place in the NFC North. They also enter this week just a half game behind the Arizona Cardinals in the race for the top seed in the conference and the bye that goes with it. The Packers own the tiebreaker against the Cardinals, having defeated Arizona in Week 8.
NFL
FanSided

Jonathan Garvin’s Return Gives Green Bay Packers Needed Help at Edge

The Green Bay Packers edge rusher room gets some much-needed help with the return of Jonathan Garvin. According to Matt Schneidman of The Atheltic, Garvin has been activated off the reserve/COVID list. Garvin was placed on the reserve/COVID list prior to the Green Bay Packers Week 12 matchup with Los...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shovels#The Packers#Lambeau Field#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#The Fleet Farm Gate
101 WIXX

Lambeau Field Could Need Shovelers Ahead of Sunday’s Game

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The aftermath of tonight’s winter storm may lead to the need for Lambeau Field shovelers ahead of Sunday’s Packers game. The team is monitoring snowfall projections to determine if shovelers will be needed. While the latest forecast would not require shovelers, the...
NFL
WSAW

Green Bay Packers will not need Lambeau Field shovelers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE 12/11:. The Green Bay Packers say they will not need help shoveling Lambeau Field ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Chicago Bears. “The overnight rain washed away the snow that had accumulated and any cleanup from additional snowfall today will be handled by internal staff,” reads a statement from the team.
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

Multiple fans arrested, ejected during Packers shutout victory

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Some fans did not get to witness the conclusion of the Green Bay Packers’ 17-0 win over the Seattle Seahawks. According to the Green Bay Police Department, during Sunday’s game, there were two arrests and ten people were ejected. The ejections were due to multiple misconduct violations.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Estranged Dad Breaks His Silence

Aaron Rodgers’ estranged father has weighed in on the situation involving the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. The Packers quarterback made his return to the field on Sunday, after missing a game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who previously told the media that he had been “immunized,” was actually not vaccinated.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Are Feared To Have Suffered Major Injury Loss

The Green Bay Packers are in a tight one against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. Regardless of the end result, though, the NFC North franchise is feared to have suffered a major loss on Sunday. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Packers fear that standout offensive lineman...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
packerstalk.com

Packers Who Need a Big Game to Sweep Bears on Sunday Night

At long last, the Packers bye week has come and gone. The Packers entered their bye with a strong 9-3 record but in desperate need of some rest and time to get healthy. Additionally, the bye game the Packers coaches the ability to look in the mirror to make changes for the latter half of the season. Make no mistake: this team is building towards something special this season. However, there is much that will need to be improved on if they want to make a deep playoff run. This all starts Sunday night at Lambeau field against their age-old rival, the Chicago Bears. To kick the post-bye season off with a win, the Packers will need a big game from some important players.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Week 14 recap: Chicago Bears can’t hold a halftime lead vs. the Green Bay Packers, getting dominated in the 2nd half of a 45-30 loss that drops them to 4-9

For one glorious quarter Sunday night at Lambeau Field, the Chicago Bears traded big plays with the Green Bay Packers. Two offensive touchdowns of more than 45 yards and the longest punt return touchdown in franchise history made the Bears look every bit as exciting as the NFC North leaders in the second quarter. Then, coming out of halftime, a turnover happened. And Aaron Rodgers happened. ...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Aaron Rodgers News

It sounds like Aaron Rodgers will continue to play through his toe injury, avoiding surgery on the fracture for now. On Monday, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur shared an update on his superstar quarterback. To LaFleur’s knowledge, Rodgers will not be getting surgery. “Not to my knowledge,” LaFleur...
NFL
The Spun

Joe Buck’s Comment On Aaron Rodgers Is Going Viral

Did FOX announcer Joe Buck troll Aaron Rodgers during the opening of Sunday afternoon’s game at Lambeau Field?. At the start of Sunday afternoon’s Packers vs. Rams game, Buck joked that Rodgers had his injured toe “immunized.”. FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews had said that Rodgers was dealing with a...
NFL
zonecoverage.com

The Packers Need To Remember That Wounded Bears Are Dangerous

I was walking through the Milwaukee airport recently when something in the gift shop window caught my eye. It was a dark green t-shirt with faded lettering. “On a Cold Night in Wisconsin You Can Hear Bears Cry!”. If you’re a Packers fan, this is the perfect fashion statement...
NFL
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy