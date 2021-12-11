First Confirmed Case Of Omicron COVID-19 Variant Identified In Ventura County

VENTURA (CBSLA) — The County of Ventura Public Health Department Friday received confirmation of its first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Health officials say the individual is fully vaccinated and is self-isolating. Their symptoms are improving without medical care, public health said.

A small number of close contacts have been identified and, to date, all have tested negative and have no symptoms, health officials said. The contacts have been asked to follow the quarantine protocol.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have always known there would be more mutations, resulting in the possibility of a more transmissible variant than the Delta variant,” said Public Health Officer Doctor Robert Levin.

“While we can’t know for certain the impact of Omicron at this time, the good news is that we already know how to reduce transmission and slow spread. I encourage community members to take the steps that we know offer protection, including getting vaccinated, completing your vaccination series, or getting boosted, getting tested and staying at home if you feel sick or are a close contact, and wearing your mask indoors and at large mega-events.”

Friday’s COVID-19 case rate in Ventura County was reported to be 11.4 per 100,000 community members, which places Ventura County in the red tier of the CDC’s tiering system.