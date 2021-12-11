ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

First Confirmed Case Of Omicron COVID-19 Variant Identified In Ventura County

By CBSLA Staff
 3 days ago

VENTURA (CBSLA) — The County of Ventura Public Health Department Friday received confirmation of its first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Health officials say the individual is fully vaccinated and is self-isolating. Their symptoms are improving without medical care, public health said.

A small number of close contacts have been identified and, to date, all have tested negative and have no symptoms, health officials said. The contacts have been asked to follow the quarantine protocol.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have always known there would be more mutations, resulting in the possibility of a more transmissible variant than the Delta variant,” said Public Health Officer Doctor Robert Levin.

“While we can’t know for certain the impact of Omicron at this time, the good news is that we already know how to reduce transmission and slow spread. I encourage community members to take the steps that we know offer protection, including getting vaccinated, completing your vaccination series, or getting boosted, getting tested and staying at home if you feel sick or are a close contact, and wearing your mask indoors and at large mega-events.”

Friday’s COVID-19 case rate in Ventura County was reported to be 11.4 per 100,000 community members, which places Ventura County in the red tier of the CDC’s tiering system.

Marshall Neal
3d ago

Oh no. Not the deadly Omni variant. We're all gonna die like we did with the Covid Variant. Make sure you go get your boosters and you might just wanna double up on them before your unvaccinated family brings Omni over.

RoosterCogburnIsNotDead
2d ago

Come on Venturans you're smarter than that..Research is necessary..if you can't question Science..it ain't Science. it's propaganda..

Saurabh

3 restaurants that protested against the Covid-19 restrictions in Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles County has a diversified and dynamic food culture, and there is always something new to eat every day. Many restaurants in the region belong to the immigrant communities who moved here from other parts of the world and they cook food to please their populaces. This has resulted in genre-bending formats and cuisines that have given rise to some of the country's top omakase restaurants, fine-dining establishments, and much more. All of this came to a standstill two years ago when Covid-19 hit the world, and the restaurant industry was one of the most affected, if not the most affected, for obvious reasons.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Staten Island Advance

‘Super responsible’ vaccinated people at wedding lead to Omicron outbreak at California hospital

Julie Johnson, San Francisco Chronicle (TNS) Most if not all of the guests wore masks when the Nov. 27 wedding ceremony started at a Wisconsin celebration that is now the suspected origin of an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the omicron variant among Kaiser Permanente’s Oakland Medical Center staff in California, according to an attendee.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Coronavirus
SFGate

The mystery of one California county's vaccination rate

EL CENTRO, Calif. — California’s coronavirus numbers contain what appears to be, at first glance, a pandemic paradox. Imperial County is a poor and overwhelmingly Latino agricultural region in the state’s southeastern corner. Its demographics are generally linked to lower-than-average COVID-19 vaccination rates. But the county, which...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wfmd.com

Governor Taking Action Due To Increased Hospitalizations From COVID-19

Onslaught of patients expected from the COVID variants, the flu. Annapolis, Md (KM) There’s been a rapid rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maryland, and Governor Larry Hogan wants the state’s hospitals to be prepared. He says the Maryland Department of Health has directed hospitals to update their emergency plans so they are prepared for the expected onslaught of patients with the Delta and Omicron variants of COVID-19, as well as influenza.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS San Francisco

COVID: California Health Officials to Reinstitute Statewide Indoor Mask Mandate

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — California state health officials on Monday confirmed that an alarming increase in COVID-19 case rates would lead the state to reinstitute an indoor mask mandate and other restrictions starting December 15. The announcement was made during a phone teleconference with California Secretary of Health and Human Services Dr. Mark Ghaly Monday afternoon. Ghaly said that in the two and a half weeks since Thanksgiving, California has seen a 47% increase in case rates. He noted that some places like the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles were doing well thanks to higher vaccination rates, but that the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 3-Day Total Of 1,980 New Cases, 24 Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,980 new COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths over the past 72 hours. Of the new cases, 1,799 are confirmed cases and 181 are probable. The 24 new deaths range from Nov. 24 to Dec. 9. Two were in the 25-49 age group, four were in the 50-64 age group and 18 were 65 or older. There have been 9,607 total hospitalizations and 159,390 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,534. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
KABC

Omicron Variant Detected In Northern California Wastewater.

(Sacramento, CA) — The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in recent wastewater samples in Northern California. Sacramento County’s Jamie White announced researchers with Stanford University, Emory University and the University of Michigan found low concentrations of the variant in a Sacramento sample from late November. Scientists reveal traces of Omicron have been seen in Sacramento’s wastewater multiple times. So far, there are no reported cases of the Omicron variant in the county. The Sewer Coronavirus Alert Network has also detected traces of the variant in sewage from Merced. Sacramento County’s Jamie White says testing wastewater regularly is a tool to help identify new variants.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KFI AM 640

Beverly Hills Firefighters Sue Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Two Beverly Hills firefighters and a nonprofit group are suing Los Angeles County and the city of Beverly Hills, alleging the county's health care worker coronavirus vaccination mandate should be declared void and that the city has no authority to question religious exemptions to the mandate.
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS Miami

Tuesday Marks One Year Since First Person Received COVID Vaccine In U.S.

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tuesday marks one year since the first person received the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. That person was Dr. Sandra Lindsay, the Director of Nursing Critical Care at Northwell’s Long Island Jewish Medical Center. “I’ve just been so grateful for that day and everything that has happened after that day,” Dr. Lindsay said. Dr. Lindsay said the darks days of caring for the sickest patients were on her mind. On the day she got the vaccine, she said, “The light got brighter in the tunnel. I felt like a huge boulder just rolled off my shoulders.” Dr. Lindsay is an...
MIAMI, FL
