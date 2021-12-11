ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore County Photo Lab Makes ‘Memory Books’ For Those Struggling With Memory Loss

By Rachel Menitoff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

COCKEYSVILLE (WJZ) — A Baltimore County photo lab is in the business of preserving memories. And they’re giving people struggling with memory loss or Alzheimer’s the chance to hold onto those memories, even as the disease progresses.

Nations Photo Lab in Cockeysville specializes in printing, binding and compiling photographs.

“People print pictures of those really special moments in their life,” said Harvis Kramer, President of the business.

Kramer says the business wants to use what it does best to preserve these moments for people living with memory loss.

When you see that picture in a book, in a canvas print, whatever it might be, it’s going to create a moment for you, you’re going to go back to that event, back to that memory and it’s going to create an emotional response inside of you,” he said.

That’s why they’ve decided to partner with the Alzheimer’s Association and give away 50 free memory books. A way to transport a person back to a moment in time.

“The time at which you are having a moment and it’s so important to you that you decide to take out your camera and take a picture, the whole idea is that you want to preserve that moment in time forever which is the beauty of photography,” said Director of Marketing Lisa Foreman.

For someone struggling to remember, a photo can spark their memory.

“One day, we’re going to be able to look at photographs and remember everything about them and we’re not going to have a time where we look at something as if it’s strangers to us,” said Ellen Torres, Development Director for the Alzheimer’s Association.

It puts a name to a face and serves as a reminder of the story behind them.

“When people move on in life to the next stage, then we want to be able to capture what came before, so it’s just a wonderful reflection of that person’s life, who they were, who was connected to them and it’s just a beautiful way for us to celebrate that,” Torres said.

The raffle runs through Sunday. If you would like to enter your name, go to the Nations Photo Lab website to enter. And even once this raffle is over, if you buy a memory book, all of the proceeds go directly to the Alzheimer’s Association.

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Fourth Grader Starring In BET Holiday Movie

(WJZ) — A nine-year-old from Baltimore County is now starring in a Christmas movie that was just released for the holiday season. Brooke Monroe Conaway is playing the role of Nevaeh in the BET movie Soul Santa. The movie is the first that the fourth-grader has acted in and she was thrilled to get the callback for the production. “It was like one of the best news of my life,” Conaway said. She plays a girl whose dad is running from the mob and disguises himself as a mall Santa. For three and a half weeks she worked on the movie on a set in Connecticut and learned a lot about the...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Antelope Valley Press

Newspaper clippings can help preserve those old memories

Dear Heloise: I have a suggestion for those who like to cut out newspaper clippings of events. First, don’t clip it out of the page, because you lose the date, publication and other information. I was looking at my own birth announcement in the paper from 1964 and was stunned to see the prices of things such as groceries and shoes. It was like a piece of history had been saved for me. But it also verified the time of my birth (2:43 a.m.), the name of the newspaper and city where I was born. Since I was adopted later, this was very important information for me that my birth mother had saved and passed on to my adoptive parents.
FRANCE
NBC4 Columbus

Winning Translates to Great Care for Those with Memory Loss

Having a competitive nature isn’t a bad thing, especially when winning translates into great care. That’s the mentality of the team at Kemper House Worthington, where their primary focus is caring for people with varying stages of memory loss. We learn all the ways Kemper strives to be special, and...
WORTHINGTON, OH
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Locate Family Of Child Found In Essex

UPDATE: Police said they have found the family of the child. ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking to identify and find the family of a child found in Essex on Monday, police said. The child was reportedly found in the area of the 900 block of Foxwood Lane in Essex this afternoon. Anyone who recognized the child is asked to contact police at 911 or 410-307-2020. #FoundJuvenile: Baltimore County officers located a juvenile in the area of the 900 block of Foxwood Lane in Essex, MD this afternoon. Anyone with information who can help us identify the child and reunite him with his family is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020. #BCoPD ^JC pic.twitter.com/xksf3XQPts — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) December 13, 2021
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WATE

Knox County memorial tree honors memory of overdoses victims

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — At least 436 people have died in Knox County from a drug-related overdose and for every death, there’s a family in mourning. Those families can keep their loved ones’ memory shining on the overdose memorial tree set up in front of the Knox County District Attorney General’s office.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Grandma Of Pawnee County Newborn After Loss: “Every Memory is Precious”

A grandmother and her family are devastated about the loss of her two-month-old grandson. Investigators arrested the baby’s father for murder this week. The baby’s mother was in the hospital with COVID and now the baby’s father is facing a murder charge. Angie Boyett said her grandson should still be here; his life had just begun. She said right now she's finding strength from her family and church friends.
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
Sentinel & Enterprise

A Christmas poem to help those struggling with loss

DEAR BONNIE: Can you print that poem that you wrote about Christmas in heaven? I want to give it to a friend who is missing her dad this year as he passed, and she is having a hard time. — Julie. DEAR JULIE: My Pleasure. I hope it helps. CHRISTMAS...
SOCIETY
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Schools Host Community Discussion To Confront Uptick In Violence

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Alarmed staffers and parents participated in the first of three community discussions Monday night after an uptick in disruptions and violence at Baltimore County Schools. Superintendent Darryl Williams called for the virtual meetings earlier this month, attributing the unprecedented level of unrest to pandemic trauma. “The ongoing trauma experienced by families as a result of this global pandemic continues to manifest itself in an uptick of disruptive behaviors,” Williams said in a letter to parents on Dec. 3. “We are not alone, school systems across the nation are facing similar challenges.” A freshman girl was airlifted to a hospital...
CBS Baltimore

Hit Hard By The Pandemic, Maryland’s Child Care Center Ask Lawmakers For Help

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Hundreds of child care centers across Maryland have shuttered since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thousands more are in jeopardy of closing their doors permanently, hanging on razor-thin margins as they reach out to state lawmakers for help. It’s a predicament Ruth Claytor knows all too well. Claytor is the owner of Granny Annie’s Child Care & Learning Center, which has been operating in Pasadena for 18 years. She said the abruptness of the pandemic placed a huge strain on her business. “While I am waiting (for federal loans), I had to put $20,000 of my own money—well, it was...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
CBS Chicago

Andrew Weishar Foundation ‘Pays It Forward’ Providing Help To Families With Adolescents And Young Adults Battling Cancer

CHICAGO (CBS) – It’s an organization with one mission — to have a direct impact on the lives of those battling cancer, and it was created with one wish. Midlothian native Andrew Weishar was just 19 when he was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2009. Weishar, an honor roll student, was also an incredible athlete. He played football at Brother Rice and Illinois Wesleyan. In his freshman year, in 2012, while on his deathbed, the 21-year-old told his family, to “pay it forward” when talking about the kindness he received during his fight with cancer. Out of that wish, his family...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Reimagined Nutcracker Ballet Premieres At Baltimore School For The Arts

Baltimore, M.d. (WJZ) — The Baltimore School for the Arts is putting on an original and contemporary version of the Nutcracker ballet over the next two weekends. “It’s not the traditional [Nutcracker], what everyone thinks Nutcracker is,” said Kyleigh Johnson, a junior playing the Sugar Plum Fairy in the production. The production called The Nutcracker: A Magical Tale in Mount Vernon is the brainchild of the school’s dance department head, Laura Halm Hamilton. She says the show is updated and includes Baltimore-inspired elements. “We include modern technology in it,” said Hamilton. “So we’ve just sort of brought it to a place where we...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

LIST: Where To Find Holiday Markets Around Baltimore This Month

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the holiday season comes around, Holiday Markets begin popping up all over the Baltimore area. Holiday markets are warm, fun, and give small local businesses a chance to shine. Charm City is home to many wonderful holiday markets that bring together delicious food, gorgeous decorations, warm drinks, and tons of great gift opportunities. Some of these markets are ongoing events, while others are one night only. Whether you want to stroll through a winter wonderland or get some holiday shopping done, you’ll be able to find what you’re looking for at one of these holiday markets. Christmas Village in Baltimore 501...
BALTIMORE, MD
thereminder.com

Hubbard Memorial Library offers books and programs for all ages

LUDLOW - Between offering books to borrow and programs for all ages, the Hubbard Memorial Library is a resource for all Ludlow residents. As patrons enter the library, Board of Trustees Chair Linda Collette said they are greeted by a cart of free books and a section of books for purchase.
LUDLOW, MA
coolsandiegosights.com

Cool photo memories from December 2016.

Many colorful Christmas photos from around San Diego appeared on Cool San Diego Sights five years ago!. It’s time to share some favorite blog memories from December 2016!. Going back in time, I see that I photographed festive holiday events in La Jolla, Balboa Park and downtown. (Unfortunately, the SMARTS Farm in East Village has since closed.)
SAN DIEGO, CA
