EC man charged with assault by pointing gun

(Council Bluffs) A Nebraska man was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in Council Bluffs Friday afternoon. The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Park Avenue at 3:32 p.m. for a car alarm sounding. Upon arrival, Officers located a parked silver Chevy Impala with heavily tinted windows. When officers shined their flashlights in the windows to determine if it was occupied, a male party sat up in the driver’s seat. Officers instructed him to get out of the vehicle. Instead, he started the car and backed up, ramming one of the officer’s police cruisers. One officer had to move out of the way to avoid being struck by the vehicle. The subject, later identified as 26-year-old Anthony David Martinez of Omaha, drove down Park Avenue where he struck another vehicle traveling eastbound on Pierce Street. The vehicle then spun around 180 degrees, lost a tire and became wedged against a fence.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO