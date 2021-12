The New Jersey Devils followed up a 2-3 loss to Nashville in Newark on Friday night with a 2-4 loss to the New York Islanders in the brand new UBS Arena on Saturday. The Islanders went into this week with a massive winless streak. The Isles won their first game in a calendar month back on Tuesday when they won in Ottawa. However, the Isles were still searching for their first win in their new building. In came the New Jersey Devils: a team that apparently knows its issues, is aware of their deficiencies, and proceeds to do little about them. The negative-minded fans and pessimists among the People Who Matter grumbled about a potential historic loss. They turned out to be right.

