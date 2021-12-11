ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Charleston, WV

Jefferson Road project comes to a halt

By Katie Park
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=017OOu_0dJuW0pi00

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — “Trying to get out of Jefferson Park is a nightmare,” said Pat McDaniel, a Jefferson Park resident.

If you’ve ever driven through the Jefferson Road Corridor in South Charleston, you’ve most likely experienced traffic. That’s especially true if you live nearby, like McDaniel.

“The construction has been going on for about three years now. We were told that it would be finished in the spring of this year, and now they’ve told us they’re not going to even start construction until next year,” said McDaniel.

Now, according to state officials, there’s been a complete halt to the work.

From grime to crumbling masonry, US parks get a makeover

“The proposed waste site has been an issue. It has delayed construction. In the original contract documents, we were required to waste the material in agreement with the city of South Charleston. That agreement could not be executed on the city of South Charleston’s side,” said Jason Foster, Chief Engineer of Development with West Virginia Division of Highways.

Once it’s done, the new corridor will stretch from I-64 to Corridor G. To make that happen, there’s roadway construction, building demolition, and a bridge across the railroad. Even some families lost their homes. Not to mention the disruption to the quiet community of Jefferson Park.

“They had three months after they signed the contract for people to buy their homes, they weren’t allowed to take anything out of the homes, no kind of light fixtures, no cabinets, they had to leave everything. Well, then the homeless people started moving in, and tearing up the houses,” said McDaniel.

Foster says once this project is finished, it will significantly improve traffic and daily commuting, but how long that will take is anyone’s guess.

“We had to go back to our contractor and arrange for another waste area, and we did end up coordinating with the city and using some other property that they own, but it caused significant coordination issues to get that figured out,”

Officials say construction should pick up again in the spring.

Follow Katie Park on Facebook and Twitter to stay up-to-date with her reporting for 13 News!

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

Heavy congestion on I-64W in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The WV511 cameras show heavy congestion on I-64W coming through Charleston. WV511’s Twitter account says there are bridge deck repairs going on in the area. The 511 map says that traffic is congested back to exit 100 on I-64W. The WV511 map shows that traffic is visibly backed up on the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
City
South Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
South Charleston, WV
Government
City
Jefferson, WV
WOWK 13 News

Wheeling Firefighters answer the call to Kentucky for disaster relief

WHEELING WV (WTRF) — After the horrific tornados and severe weather caused damage to several states on Friday, Kentucky Emergency Services confirmed they need help.  A crew of Wheeling Firefighters left for Mayfield, Kentucky around 9 a.m. Sunday morning.   According to Lt. Bob Heldreth with the Wheeling Fire Department, some of his firefighters are from Kentucky and volunteered to help.   The crew plans to assist with emergency services in […]
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Foster
WOWK 13 News

Cabell County Schools awarded $10M for new Meadows Elementary School

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia School Building Authority has approved Cabell County Schools’ Needs Project Proposal for a new Meadows Elementary School. The school district says the WVSBA allocated $10,000,000 toward the project’s completion. The project is one of the several new construction and facility improvement initiatives that were included as part […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Cybersecurity incident disrupts payroll service for West Virginia state employees

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The WV State Auditor’s Office says a cybersecurity incident disrupted the payroll administration service for State employees. The press release says that the cybersecurity incident disrupted the Kronos Private Cloud. Kronos, or UKG, is contracted by the State to provide payroll administration, specifically time and leave balances. They say that there […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Jefferson Park#Jefferson Road
WOWK 13 News

Inclement weather causes power outages across the Tri-state

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Nothing can be more inconvenient than losing electricity. Especially, if you have to get ready in the morning. Huntington residents are sharing their stories about the power outages. “I was getting ready for work, and the power went out. I had to take a shower with my cell phone flashlight on. […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

One person dies in Kanawha County house fire

UPDATE (8:32 p.m. on Sunday, December 12): According to our crew on the scene, one person was found dead at this residence. BREAKING: Sad news out of Institute tonight. One man was found dead in his home after a fire broke out. Crews say the cause of the fire is unknown at this time. More […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy