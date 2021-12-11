ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Kim Potter trial: Fellow police officer testifies he was holding Daunte Wright’s arm before he was fatally shot

By Alex Woodward
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ly0Y8_0dJuVyEU00

A police sergeant at the scene when Daunte Wright was fatally shot by now-former police officer Kim Potter in a Minneapolis suburb has testified that he held his arm to stop him from driving away, as jurors in her trial for manslaughter saw extensive footage of the aftermath of the shooting and her emotional reactions.

Ms Potter, formerly of the Brooklyn Center Police Department, has argued that she meant to draw her Taser when she shot Mr Wright with her service firearm after pulling him over on 11 April. She is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter for his death, after he was pulled over for an expired licence plate and an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror.

She could face up to seven years in prison if convicted in the first degree and four years in the second degree, though prosecutors have indicated they will argue for longer sentences outside current guidelines. She has pleaded not guilty; prosecutors have not argued that Ms Potter intentionally shot Mr Wright.

The closely watched trial follows the murder of George Floyd by another Minnesota police officer, Derek Chauvin, and a wave of police brutality protests demanding justice for law enforcement killings of Black men. Ms Potter is white; Mr Wright was Black.

On the third day of the trial on 10 December, Mychal Johnson testified that he opened the passenger side to Wright’s door after he saw another officer struggling with him, then leaned into the car and held onto his arm.

He said he held the 20-year-old’s arm with both hands believing an officer would place him in handcuffs, then released when he heard Ms Potter yell “Taser, Taser, Taser.”

Body camera footage shows Mr Johnson using both hands to hold Mr Wright’s hand and arm as Ms Potter yells “Taser, Taser, Taser.”

Mr Johnson testified that he then heard a “loud pop”.

After Mr Wright was shot, the car moved down the street and crashed into another vehicle.

Minnesota Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank pointed out that Mr Johnson did not draw either his own Taser or gun at the scene. Mr Johnson, who is now employed with the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, testified that policy prohibits the use of Tasers against people behind the wheel to avoid an accident. Mr Wright’s car was not moving when he was shot.

Mr Johnson testified that he took Ms Potter’s gun from her after the shooting, then handed her his own.

Moments later, after another officer feared that she would use the gun to harm herself, he “discreetly asked” her for the firearm and “was able to remove the magazine and one round in the chamber so at that time there were no rounds in the chamber,” he told the jury.

He said he believes that Ms Potter had the right to use deadly force against Mr Wright to prevent him from driving away and harming him.

Jurors also saw extensive footage of the scene after the shooting from Mr Johnson’s body camera, which shows him trying to comfort Ms Potter as she cries and holds her head in her hands.

Additional reporting by agencies

Comments / 0

Related
Insider

Daunte Wright's former teacher said ex-police officer Kim Potter was 'so brash and brazen that she murdered a Black man with no thought' ahead of manslaughter trial

Former Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter's manslaughter trial in the death of Daunte Wright begins Tuesday with jury selection. Wright's former teacher, Courtney Ross, said Potter "murdered a Black man with no thought." Ross was the girlfriend of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed during an arrest in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Police Brutality#Shooting#Police Sergeant
The Independent

Ex-girlfriend of Waukesha parade attack suspect says she is ‘mortified’ that she fathered his child

The former girlfriend of the man accused of driving his car into a Christmas parade crowd near Waukesha, Wisconsin, said she was embarrassed to be the mother to his children. Darrell Brooks, 38, was charged on Tuesday with five counts of intentional homicide after he allegedly drove his car into a crowd watching a Christmas parade on Sunday. Six people were killed and more than 50 others injured. A former girlfriend spoke with The New York Post, telling the outlet she was "mortified" by the violent event and could not sleep. The woman, who was not named by the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Mail

Missouri cop who 'accidentally' shot black shoplifting suspect in the back has her felony charge DROPPED after 'restorative justice' Zoom call with victim

A white Missouri cop who 'accidentally' shot a black shoplifting suspect in the back has had her felony charge dropped after she had a 'restorative justice' video conference with the victim. Julia Crews, 39, a 13-year police veteran from Ladue Police Department in Missouri, resigned in May 2019 - a...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KSAT 12

Ex-SAPD officer who repeatedly punched handcuffed pregnant woman lands at Elmendorf PD

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE - This story now includes an official response from Elmendorf Police Department Chief Marco Pena. A fired San Antonio police officer caught on body-worn camera repeatedly punching a handcuffed pregnant woman is now working for the Elmendorf Police Department, Texas Commission on Law Enforcement records obtained by the KSAT 12 Defenders confirm.
ELMENDORF, TX
The Independent

The Independent

378K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy