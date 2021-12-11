ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big mountain snowfall helps snow sports start

 3 days ago

Many Colorado mountain towns are ecstatic...

CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Your First Alert To Any Chance For A White Christmas

DENVER (CBS4) – Are you dreaming of a White Christmas in Colorado this year? Long range computer models show the potential for a storm system to cross the Rocky Mountains sometime between Dec. 24-26. The map below is from the GFS model ran at 5 a.m. on Monday, December 13. The data is showing what the weather map could look like by 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The areas of blue show potential pockets of snow in the mountains as Santa starts to make his rounds. (credit: College of DuPage) When looped the model did show some snow showers trying to push across...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Hurricane Force Wind And Heavy Mountain Snow Mid-Week

DENVER(CBS4)- A strong winter storm system is getting set to blast thru the Rockies by mid-week! The storm currently is excepted to dump 3 to 6 feet of snow in part of the Sierra Nevada mountains in California along with flooding rains near San Francisco this week. Credit: CBS4 When the storm arrives in Colorado on Wednesday there will be a combination of snow, rain, strong wind and fire danger all in one day! The Denver metro area may see morning rain on Wednesday with a chance for a rain/snow mix in and near the foothills or areas above 6,000 feet. Little to...
COLORADO STATE
Colorado State
NBCMontana

Snow continues this week across western Montana

WINTER STORM WARNING and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Beaverhead, Madison, and Gallatin counties until 5 AM. For the Winter Storm Warning for Elevations Above 6500 feet, heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 4 and 12 inches, with isolated amounts approaching 20 inches. For the Winter Weather Advisory for Elevations Below 6500 feet, snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches.
MONTANA STATE
KXLY

Rain for the Inland Northwest, snow for the mountains – Mark

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Monday, December 13:. We will see rain/snow showers this afternoon. Temperatures will be chilly but above average today. Highs will be in the low 40s for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene. A cooler and quiet Tuesday is ahead with another system rolling...
SPOKANE, WA
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric River: Powerful Storm Fills Marin County Reservoirs, Creeks

SAN RAFAEL (KPIX 5) — As the powerful atmospheric river roared through the North Bay on Monday, filling up reservoirs and creeks, water officials noted more is needed to emerge from the severe drought. For anyone who tried to get outside while the rain stopped in Marin, it was very easy to get caught in the next round. “I mean, it was sunny earlier on,” said cyclist Matt Smith. “I didn’t expect it to turn quite like this.” The wind and rain came roaring back over Mount Tam on Monday afternoon. The upper mountain was closed and traffic on the lower roads was...
ENVIRONMENT

