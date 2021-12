Hockey isn't often known as a sport where inches matter, but it mattered a lot to the Bismarck Blizzard on Tuesday. Tied 1-1 against the Mandan Braves, and the minutes counting down towards a potential third straight overtime game, sophomore forward Brenna Curl took a shot that bounced over the head of Braves goaltender Jayli Wandler and edged just over the goal line.

HOCKEY ・ 1 DAY AGO