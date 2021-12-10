ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch now: Walker talks hat trick against Detroit

Anniston Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Louis Blues players Nathan Walker, and Charlie...

www.annistonstar.com

Bring Me The News

Watch: Wild bench upset with Lemeiux after game-winning goal

The Minnesota Wild's eight-game winning streak came to an end on Saturday night but it didn't go out in a boring fashion. When Los Angeles Kings forward Brendn Lemieux scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 defeat, he skated by the Wild's bench on the way to celebrate with his teammates. Once he passed, he looked like he had seen a ghost.
NHL
milehighsports.com

Enough is enough: Jacob MacDonald is second player in five days to be stretchered off the ice for contact to the head

DENVER — Avalanche defenseman Jacob MacDonald is the first NHL player to get stretchered off the ice in a regular-season game in five days. Five days since Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba obliterated Chicago’s Jujhar Khaira with a hit that made initial contact with the head despite the principal point being the chest. That’s the explanation from the league on why Trouba went unpenalized for the play that saw Khaira, who has a history of concussion issues, get stretchered off the ice and transported to a local hospital.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Column: Chicago Blackhawks’ Derek King should take his lumps like any other coach, but he doesn’t deserve Mike Milbury’s cheap shots

It was March 3, 1996. New York Islanders winger Derek King passed from the blue line down to the Žigmund Pálffy, who backhanded a goal past Winnipeg Jets goalie Nikolai Khabibulin, the Isles’ fourth of five goals in the period. As the New York Daily News’ Colin Stephenson wrote then: “Just after the pass, (the Jets’ Dallas) Drake drilled him with a hit, snapping King’s head back and knocking ...
NHL
Person
Charlie Lindgren
Person
Nathan Walker
Person
Craig Berube
CBS Boston

Bruce Cassidy Back With Bruins After COVID Absence

BOSTON (CBS) —  The Bruins have their head coach back. Bruce Cassidy was back on the ice with his team after being away for the last two weeks with COVID-19. Cassidy was placed in the NHL’s COVID protocol back on Nov. 30 following a positive test and missed six games. Assistant Joe Sacco took over for Cassidy on the Boston bench, leading the Bruins to a 3-1-2 record in Cassidy’s absence. Cassidy said that being at home and watching the Bruins reminded him of his head coaching days in Providence, when he kept tabs on the big league team. It wasn’t easy...
NHL
#Detroit#St Louis Blues#Blue Note Productions
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Brad Marchand, Craig Smith In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins played the Flames two days before Calgary put six players and one coach in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Now two Bruins are in protocol. The first player placed in protocol was forward Craig Smith. About 90 minutes later, the Bruins announced that star winger Brad Marchand was placed in COVID-19 protocols, too. Despite missing three games due to a suspension, Marchand leads the Bruins in goals (11) and assists (16) this season. Smith has two goals and five assists in his 19 games this season. On Monday, the NHL postponed Calgary games through Thursday amid the team’s COVID...
NHL
Anniston Star

Atlanta Gladiators fall late to Greenville Swamp Rabbits

GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Atlanta Gladiators fell late to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in a 3-2 decision at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville on Sunday afternoon. Atlanta (10-9-2-0) held the advantage into the middle of the third period, but two unanswered goals from Greenville led to a 3-2 defeat for the Gladiators.
NHL
Anniston Star

Marauders remain motivated into holiday break

When you’ve done just about everything you’ve wanted to do, and accomplished more things quicker than anyone ever imagined, and taken the ultimate prize, and done it all in just a little over three years, how can you possibly motivate your team to do more?. “Those are the...
SPORTS
Anniston Star

Photos: Green Bay Packers roll past Chicago Bears in NFC North showdown

The Green Bay Packers came back from a six-point halftime deficit to take down the Chicago Bears 45-30 in a battle of NFC North rivals Sunday night at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Locations — TownNews.com Content Exchange. In this Series. Updated Aug 16, 2021 collection. Updated Aug 31,...
NFL

