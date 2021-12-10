Area Roundup: Oak Hills tops Hesperia in a close battle to start Mojave River League action

The Oak Hills wrestling team rallied from a 26-point deficit to top Hesperia in the Mojave River League opener Thursday night.

The Scorpions began the dual with three pins and two tech falls. Then the Bulldogs took the lead after scoring six straight matches by pinfall.

Oak Hills held on to beat Hesperia 42-35.

The Bulldogs scored all 42 points by pinfall. Brody Albertson (132), Isaac Hernandez (145), Julian Jeong (152), Dominic Tamayo (160), Dylan Bentz (170), Xander Jacobs (182), and Harrison Plescia (285) all won their matches by pin.

Plescia topped Hesperia's Jacob Guerrero in the night's final match as the Bulldogs held onto a one-point lead.

For Hesperia, Zach Southern (106), Paulo Valdez (113), and Mathias Valdez (126) each scored a pinfall victory. Hector Hernandez (120) and Ricky Valdez (132) both won by technical fall, and Joel Calderon (195) scored a 2-1 decision.

The Bulldogs (1-0) are back in action at home next week against Apple Valley.

106 — Southern (H) pinned Whitman (OH)

113 — P. Valdez (H) pinned Palacios (OH)

120 — Hernandez (H) tech fall Saunders (OH)

126 — M. Valdez (H) pinned Carr (OH)

132 — R. Valdez (H) tech fall Yamada (OH)

138 — Albertson (OH) pinned Salcedo (H)

145 — Hernandez (OH) pinned Yankaskas (H)

152 — Jeong (OH) pinned Davis (H)

160 — Tamayo (OH) pinned Valencia (H)

170 — Bentz (OH) pinned Johnson (H)

182 — Jacobs (OH) pinned Saldana Soria (H)

195 — Calderon (H) dec. (2-1) Hernandez (OH)

220 — Stevenson (H) default King (OH)

285 — Plescia (OH) pinned Guerrero (H)

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Silverado 55, Sultana 38

At Victorville, the Hawks improved to 6-3 with a victory over the Sultans on Thursday.

Stephanie Udeze led the way for Silverado with 18 points with eight rebounds, three steals, and two blocks; Joanna Ayala scored 15 points, and Angie Sanchez-Guevara added 10 points with three rebounds three steals.

The Hawks are back in action Tuesday at Hesperia.

Silverado 22 10 11 12 — 55

Sultana 4 14 8 12 — 38

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Hesperia 4, Adelanto 1

At Hesperia, the Scorpions snapped a two-game skid with a victory over the Saints on Thursday afternoon.

Calub Rutan scored two goals with an assist; Nick Garcia and Jose Reyes scored a goal; Brandon Zavala tallied two assists, and Raymond Jauregui logged seven saves in goal.

Hesperia (2-2) is back in action at Sierra Vista on Tuesday.

Granite Hills 4, Serrano 2

At Apple Valley, the Cougars scored four second-half goals for their first victory of the season Thursday afternoon.

The Diamondbacks led 1-0 at the half.

Zaine Rocca scored two goals and assisted on a goal by Ray Rocca, his cousin.

Jose Martinez also scored a goal, and David Martinez had an assist.

Granite Hills (1-1) is back in action Tuesday at Riverside Prep.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Silverado 4, Hesperia 0

At Hesperia, Skye Hernandez scored a hat trick to lead the Hawks past the Scorpions on Thursday.

Stacy Segura scored a goal, Taylor Tapia logged two assists, and Keanna Ramirez also assisted on a goal.

Silverado (3-1) hosts University Prep on Tuesday.

Serrano 3, Granite Hills 2

At Phelan, the Diamondbacks topped the Cougars in nonleague action Thursday to remain unbeaten on the season.

Serrano’s Janice Vasquez scored a goal with an assist; Jaylen Diaz and Samantha Favela scored a goal; Isabella Mondragon and Mariah Kavanaugh tallied an assist, and Ryann Munoz logged nine saves in goal.

The Diamondbacks (3-0-1) are back in action Saturday in the Best of the West Tournament.

PREP WRESTLING

Serrano tops Burroughs in league opener

The Diamondbacks topped the Burros to start Mojave River League action.

Seven Serrano wrestlers won their matches via pinfall — Dylan De Leon (113), Matt Lamb (126), Trevor Mello (152), Jacob Bocanegra (160), Alex Martin (170), Blake Chaffee (182), and Angelo Franco (285)

106 — Cannon (S) won by forfeit

113 — De Leon (S) pinned Houck (B) 1:02

120 — Williams (B) pinned Burton (S)

126 — Lamb (S) pinned Cole (B) 0:44

132 — Nutter (B) pinned Tapia (S) 1:11

138 — Roy (B) pinned McSween (S) 1:21

145 — O'Conner (B) pinned Lumpkins (S) 1:17

152 — Mello (S) pinned Bostick (B) 3:31

160 — Bocanegra (S) pinned Pinchem (B) 0:40

170 — Martin (S) pinned Green (B) 3:36

182 — B. Chaffee (S) pinned Staples (B) 0:50

195 — T. Chaffee (S) won by forfeit

220 — Navarro (S) won by forfeit

285 — Franco (S) pinned Moore (B) 1:21

