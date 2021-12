WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is the newest addition to the monthly meeting of the mayors hosted by Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown. "Just exchanging ideas and you know, get to learn something from everybody," said Kenney. "We got the infrastructure bill that's coming and it's going to have to be some consensus on state projects, and the northeast has similar issues that we're dealing with. So in addition to COVID, and some of the other things you have to deal with, it's always nice to get out of the city for a little bit exchange ideas with other people."

