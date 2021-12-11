Washington County Election Commission approves redistricting map

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Election Commission approved the county’s redistricting plan map.

This redistricting is for quorum court redistricting and balancing election districts.

The 14th amendment to the U.S. Constitution states that election districts be of substantially equal population that redistricting map has been approved.

Director of Elections for Washington County Jennifer Price explains the next step. “We will get a written description of each of the JP districts from Northwest Regional Planning,” Price said. “The election commission plans on approving that December the 14th.”

Price says afterwards, the map gets turned over to the county clerk’s office, and a public notice is posted about the redistricting, which opens a 30-day time period to submit a formal complaint. If after 30 days there are no formal complaints, the redistricting maps are officially complete.

