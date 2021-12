If you are reading this, or if you don’t live under a rock, it’s safe to assume that you’re aware that Ohio State has hired a new defensive coordinator. Jim Knowles, who led the Oklahoma State Cowboys to arguably the second-best defense in college football this season, has agreed to join the OSU staff starting on Jan. 2. Unless you caught the Big 12 Championship game you may not know much about Knowles or what makes his defense special; that’s what we’re here for. This is Part 2 of a film study analyzing Knowles and what makes him special.

