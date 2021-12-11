ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Idaho National Laboratory vaccine requirement forces employees to leave

By Rachel Fabbi
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S9Nkj_0dJuSopV00

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - While the three federal vaccine mandates are temporally on hold, the Idaho National Lab has its own vaccine requirement that went into effect on Nov. 19.

INL Director John Wagner said previously its in accordance with the federal executive order.

He released this statement when it was announced that reads, "This decision reflects our core value of safety. It reflects our desire to protect vulnerable populations. As a leader in the state of Idaho and a national laboratory that changes the world through great science, it reflects our willingness to use the best scientific data  available to protect our staff and achieve our missions."

While INL couldn't give an exact number of how many employees no longer work there, they called it "a small percentage."

One of those former employees is Andy Beasley, who worked there for 24 years, and has another eight years of working in the nuclear field while in the Navy.

"I was the lead facility engineer for the sample prep lab, that's a new construction hostel project that was going to be used for nuclear materials research," Beasley said. "I took that position about a year ago. Prior to that, I was an experiment engineer and ran experiment safety analysis for the Transient Reactor. And I've also served in that function at ATR and also in operations at ATR."

Beasley applied for a religious exemption but was denied.

"I've been out there for 24 years and never had any kind of concerns like this with management or with work conditions," Beasley said. "But to have this imposed on us and then, you know, to tell a company that I have a religious objection to this and it goes against my basic religious principles and have them say, well we're going to deny that accommodation and go get the shot or get fired."

Beasley also says the site will feel the loss of dozens of workers.

"The unfortunate part of that is a lot of those workers can't be replaced or can be easily replaced," Beasley said. "You're talking about people who had decades of experience in nuclear fuel or doing analysis, doing neutronics, those kinds of things supporting the reactors. And it's what the site does with the test reactors and with the nuclear research. It's a very specialized, very small group of people that do what we do out there. And you don't just go out and hire somebody to replace you."

INL was reached out to for a response to concerns from both the community and previous employees but didn't get back in time for this story.

The post Idaho National Laboratory vaccine requirement forces employees to leave appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 26

Guest
3d ago

Just another way to remove people who aren’t included in their agenda. They will just hire more of their friends[mexicans]. It’s been their plan for many years. Experience talking here.

Reply
19
namparoger
2d ago

The unfortunate part of that is a lot of those workers can't be replaced or can be easily replaced," Beasley said. "You're talking about people who had decades of experience in nuclear fuel or doing analysis, doing neutronics, those kinds of things supporting the reactors.

Reply(2)
6
Scott Mickelsen
2d ago

The Constitution is basically being pissed on by whoever issues a mandate. Any mandate pertaining to an illness with a 99.8% of survival is not about safety, it's about power and control. moreover, for the first time in history, drug manufacturers are given absolute immunity from liability? If it's so safe, why was that even a consideration? All this money and attention on corona while cancer is much deadlier? It's not about who is dying.... if that were the case they would cure cancer.... it's always about the money.... not our lifes.

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIFI Local News 8

Free training on radon gas in Idaho helps homeowners, builders and others build safer homes

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) Indoor Environment Program is offering six free radon training courses starting in December for homeowners, home builders, real estate agents, inspectors and others involved in the construction of new homes. The post Free training on radon gas in Idaho helps homeowners, builders and others build safer homes appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

Join the Big Idaho Potato Truck team

If you are looking for a job that will take you around the nation and get you noticed, here is your chance to apply to be a member of the Big Idaho Potato Truck team. The post Join the Big Idaho Potato Truck team appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Idaho Falls, ID
Business
Local
Idaho Health
Idaho Falls, ID
Government
Idaho Falls, ID
Health
Local
Idaho Business
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho gas prices slightly fall

Idaho gas prices have fallen 0.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.63/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 802 stations in Idaho. The post Idaho gas prices slightly fall appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Wagner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho National Laboratory#Nuclear Reactors#The Idaho National Lab#Inl#Navy#Atr
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy