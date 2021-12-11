11-year-old rising star from Orange County set to drop her first album

An 11-year-old rising star from Orange County is preparing for her first-ever album release.

Warwick sixth grader Julia Roome can recently be heard singing a cover of the Beatles hit "Blackbird."

Roome has been singing since she was a toddler and plays guitar as well as three other instruments.

Her album, called "I'm Gunna," features five original songs and is now available for pre-purchase on iTunes, Spotify, Alexa and Google.

"I'm excited, I'm a little scared," says Roome. "I just hope people will enjoy hearing it as much as I enjoyed writing it!"

Roome is also rehearsing to play Penny Pingleton in a production of the musical "Hairspray" next month at the Vineyard Theatre in Manhattan.

She also auditioned for America's Got Talent in November and got a second callback for an audition in January.