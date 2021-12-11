ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Mukuba comments on how coaches and players are treated differently

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YUCb1_0dJuSglh00

A Clemson football standout took to social media Friday after Tony Elliott was hired as UVA’s new coach and commented on what he seems to see as a double standard between college coaches and players.

Freshman safety Andrew Mukuba, the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, wrote in a Twitter post, “It’s interesting to me when I see Coaches leave programs for other opportunities and get praised for it… But when a player says he’s leaving, he gets criticized for it.”

Mukuba, a third-team All-ACC selection and freshman All-American selection by the Maxwell Football Club, has recorded 52 total tackles (two for loss), one sack, nine pass breakups and a quarterback pressure in 12 games (nine starts).

Christmas is right around the corner.  Once again Clemson Variety & Frame is ready to make it a special holiday for your favorite Tiger.

Order today to make sure your gift arrives in time for Christmas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KX7bY_0dJuSglh00

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Will Muschamp News

Will Muschamp is reportedly getting a promotion. Georgia’s football program confirmed on Saturday that defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is leaving the program to take over as head coach at Oregon. Lanning was first mentioned for the Oregon job on Friday. He’s since confirmed the news and will be leaving...
COLLEGE SPORTS
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson Football#American Football#Uva#Acc#All American#The Maxwell Football Club#Clemson Variety Frame
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
AL.com

Starting quarterback Bo Nix transferring from Auburn

There will be a new QB1 at Auburn next season. Bo Nix, who has been Auburn’s starting quarterback the last three years, announced Sunday night on his Instagram page that he intends to transfer from the program. Read more Auburn football: What would four-star recruit Khurtiss Perry mean to...
AUBURN, AL
Island Packet Online

Dabo Swinney needs new coordinators. Former Clemson coach Tommy Bowden can relate

The longer Dabo Swinney coaches, the more he has in common with his predecessor, Tommy Bowden. The present and past Clemson head football coaches added another similarity this weekend when defensive coordinator Brent Venables and offensive coordinator Tony Elliott left the program to take head coaching jobs at the University of Oklahoma and the University of Virginia, respectively.
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

NFL makes decision on hit that injured Logan Thomas

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Yannick Ngakoue’s hit on Logan Thomas ended Thomas’ season and angered the Washington Football Team. Ultimately, the NFL decided that no further action was warranted despite all that. Ngakoue was not fined by the league for his low hit on Thomas that left...
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Claimed Veteran Running Back On Monday

Despite putting on a monster performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Thursday, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is still battling a fairly serious shoulder injury. So the Vikings are bringing in some reinforcements in case there are any setbacks. On Monday, the Vikings announced that they claimed veteran...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Released Quarterback On Monday

The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
NFL
thespun.com

Former NFL Executive Getting Ripped For Lamar Jackson Comment

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson left today’s game against the Cleveland Browns with an ankle injury. Jackson got hurt when he was hit around the ankle after releasing a pass outside the pocket. Former Philadelphia Eagles president and Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons executive Joe Banner had some thoughts...
NFL
On3.com

4-star safety Zion Branch names top 3, committing Wednesday

Four-star Las Vegas Bishop Gorman safety Zion Branch is down to three schools, he tells On3. Ohio State, USC, and Oklahoma are the three schools that the 6-foot-3, 198-pound Branch will choose from this Wednesday on National Signing Day. Branch is the No. 50 prospect in the 2022 class according...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
831K+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy