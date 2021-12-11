ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Sarah Jessica Parker and Friends Hit Up These New York Sites in ‘And Just Like That . . . ‘

By Lindsay Blake
Dirt
Dirt
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CRVZK_0dJuSMJH00

Click here to read the full article.

“Sex and the City” has come quite far from its relatively humble 1998 beginnings. Six seasons, 94 episodes, two movies and who knows how many pairs of Manolos later, and now a reboot titled “And Just Like That . . . “ has hit the small screen! Though it’s not exactly garnering much praise. HBO Max debuted the first two shows of the highly-anticipated ten-episode mini-series on Thursday to what, ultimately, amounted to a very loud collective social media womp-womp. Drawing massive pans from viewers, fans and critics alike ( not to mention Peleton ), the show is being called everything from “ cringe ” to a “ hate watch at best ” to a “ bloated, laugh-free comedy .” Yikes! Not that the jeers aren’t well-deserved.

The reboot sees leading lady Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) now working as a podcaster (because writing books is so 2010) and – major spoiler alert! – mourning the loss of longtime love, John James Preston, aka Mr. Big (Chris Noth), who dies of a heart attack in episode one. To say the storyline is depressing is a vast understatement – and an odd directional choice considering the trying times the world has been faced with over the past year and a half. Instead of glamorous locations, high fashion, endless cosmos and escapism, “And Just Like That . . . “ is supplying audiences with dramatic death scenes, funeral plans and endless tears. As James Poniewozik of The New York Times succinctly opined , “ If you were expecting a frothy cocktail to take your mind off the world’s troubles, the premiere throws that drink in your face.” And, for the record, it’s not anywhere near as satisfying as the drink-throw Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) tosses Richard Wright’s (James Remar) way in season five!

Speaking of Samantha, the show certainly feels lacking without the acerbic-witted publicist, whose absence is brusquely explained away in a brief scene. (Jones moved to London following an argument with Carrie and no longer returns any of the women’s calls.) Another element largely lacking? The Big Apple, which, during “Sex and the City’s” run, was a fundamental component to each and every storyline. Despite Parker’s promise to TMZ that “And Just Like That . . . “ would feature “New York City as a fourth character,” that has not yet been the case, with the city barely figuring into the background of the first two episodes. While fans will, no doubt, be excited to reunite with the women’s various apartment interiors, all of which are sets that were re-created for the reboot at Steiner Studios in Brooklyn , only a handful of actual Manhattan locations have been featured thus far. Read on for a list of them. But be forewarned – there are more spoilers ahead!

More from DIRT

Comments / 0

Related
Dirt

Lady Gaga Quietly Sells Frank Zappa’s Old House to Lizzy Jagger

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga is proving she really moves like Jagger, and we’re not just talking musically. The “House of Gucci” star has moved out of the House of Gaga, or at least the Hollywood Hills house of Gaga, the one formerly long owned by Frank Zappa. L.A. Magazine first revealed that the estate sold for nearly $6.5 million — in a very quiet and very off-market deal — and it turns out the previously undisclosed buyer is rock ‘n’ roll scion Elizabeth “Lizzy” Jagger. Frank Zappa bought the fabulously quirky compound in the 1970s, reportedly...
CELEBRITIES
Dirt

Jeremy Strong’s Season Three ‘Succession’ Homebase Is Currently Up for Grabs for $23 Million

Click here to read the full article. Tongues were set wagging this week when it was reported that the Hamptons mansion belonging to Josh Aaronson (Adrien Brody) on “Succession” had sold for a whopping $45 million! Bummed you missed out on the ultra-exclusive listing? Don’t be! Fans still hoping to snag a piece of the “Succession” pie are in luck as another locale from the hit HBO drama is currently up for grabs. The series, which chronicles the daily lives of the highly dysfunctional and ruthless Roy family, is notorious for showcasing some of New York’s finest real estate. And this...
TV SERIES
Dirt

Sandra Bullock Lists Stylishly Renovated Sierra Towers Condo

Click here to read the full article. With its distinctively midcentury architecture, its sweeping views of Los Angeles and its high-powered list of current and former residents, L.A.’s Sierra Towers skyscraper has more than earned its reputation as the city’s “strangest, sexiest” condo building. While units in the 31-story complex don’t often come up for grabs, now available is one celeb-pedigreed condo that has been exquisitely renovated by America’s sweetheart movie star. Once owned by “Friends” star Matthew Perry and now owned by Sandra Bullock, the 22nd-floor aerie befits an Oscar winner with its epic views, which take in the Pacific...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
HollywoodLife

Chris Noth, 67, Kisses Wife Tara Wilson, 39, At ‘And Just Like That’ Premiere — PDA Photos

The ‘And Just Like That…’ premiere was date night for Chris Noth and Tara Wilson! The two packed on the PDA on the red carpet. Chris Noth and his wife, Tara Wilson, looked so in love while walking the red carpet at the premiere of his show, And Just Like That…, in New York City on Dec. 8. The two shared a kiss for the cameras as they posed for photos at the event. Tara looked stunning in her plunging red mini dress and silver shoes, while Chris was handsome in a blue suit.
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Chris Noth defends Sarah Jessica Parker in Kim Cattrall fall out

(CNN) — Now we know Mr. Big really is Team Carrie. At least the actor who portrayed him on "Sex and the City" is sticking up for the actress who portrayed her. In an interview with The Guardian promoting the new series "And Just Like That...," the latest in the "SATC" franchise, Chris Noth was asked about Sarah Jessica Parker's reported feud with former costar Kim Cattrall.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Noth
Person
James Remar
Person
Sarah
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Kim Cattrall
Person
Richard Wright
Yardbarker

Kristin Davis addresses Kim Cattrall's 'And Just Like That' absence: 'We'd never disrespect Samantha'

Kim Cattrall is not part of "And Just Like That...," HBO Max's limited revival series of Sex and the City. That has basically been a foregone conclusion since well before "AJLT " was announced that Cattrall was done associating with Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, especially because of how publicly Cattrall has expressed her disdain for SJP over the years.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Brooklyn#The New York Times
HollywoodLife

Chris Noth’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Partner of Nearly 10 Years, Tara Wilson

Mr. Big has a Mrs. Actor Chris Noth – best known for his role on ‘Sex In The City’ – has been happily married to Tara Wilson, so get to know all about his better half. It wouldn’t be a Sex And The City revival without Mr. Big. Chris Noth joined Sarah Jessica Partner and other costars for the 2021 premiere of And Just Like That…, the latest installment of the SATC franchise. Chris, who portrayed John James “Mr. Big” Preston, the on-again/off-again love interest of Sarah’s Carrie Bradshaw. However, while SJP and Chris had chemistry on the red carpet ahead of And Just Like That’s premiere, Mr. Big has a real-life love: Tara Wilson. Tara was on hand for the premiere, and the two shared a passionate kiss while on the red carpet.
RELATIONSHIPS
Footwear News

Bridget Moynahan Graces ‘And Just Like That’ Red Carpet Premiere in Black Pearl Jumpsuit & Pointy Pumps

Some heavy hitters are gracing the red carpet at the “And Just Like That” premiere at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City tonight. And among the A-listers was Bridget Moynahan. The 50-year-old model and actress is known for her recurring role as Natasha in “Sex in the City.” Moynahan arrived in a black jumpsuit that was complete with pearl details on the pockets and around the halter neckline. She paired her ensemble with dainty chandelier earrings and a small square black clutch. The “Blue Bloods” alum tied her look together with a pair of classic black pointed-toe pumps. Several stars...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Kristin Davis Wows in Floor-Length Blue Gown for ‘And Just Like That’ Red Carpet Premiere

The cast of HBO Max’s “Sex and the City” reboot “And Just Like That” arrived on the red carpet for the series premiere in NY in sleek style. Actress Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte York Goldenblatt, was no exception, stunning in a floor-length, deep blue gown. The starlet’s dress hung off her shoulders, draping at her bust in a heart-shape, giving the dress a sweetheart neckline. The ruffles and gathered sleeves gave the otherwise flat dress dimension and texture. Davis also held a blue clutch with a silver clasp in her hand that matched the hue. Davis’ shoes are not visible beyond...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 3 Children With Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker shares son James and twin daughters Tabitha and Marion with her longtime husband Matthew Broderick. Learn more about the actress’ kids. Carrie Bradshaw’s love life has endured its fair share of trials on Sex and the City, but the same cannot be said for her real-life counterpart, Sarah Jessica Parker. The actress, 56, has been married to actor Matthew Broderick since the late 1990s. Despite their highly-publicized Hollywood careers, the two have long been private about their marriage; thus, it may come as a surprise that they share three children together.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
EW.com

And Just Like That creator Michael Patrick King on why he had to kill [SPOILER]

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: When in the process of creating And Just Like That did you decide that Mr. Big [Chris Noth] had to shuffle off this mortal coil?. MICHAEL PATRICK KING: Before. I mean, I wouldn't have come back if I didn't have a really strong impulse [to explore the idea of] "is it better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all?" for the character who has done nothing but tried to find love from this one person.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Kristin Davis breaks down over Willie Garson's death: 'I'm still not together'

Kristin Davis got emotional while remembering her beloved Sex and the City costar Willie Garson, who died in September at age 57 after a private battle with pancreatic cancer. The And Just Like That actress broke down in tears during Thursday's episode of The Tamron Hall Show while remembering her time with Garson, who completed filming on three episodes of the HBO Max revival series after originating the role of Stanford Blatch on Sex and the City.
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

'And Just Like That...' addresses Samantha's absence in premiere

And just like that, Sex and the City fans know what happened to Samantha Jones within the first two minutes of HBO Max's limited series revival And Just Like That... Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) are waiting for their table when they're spotted by Bitsy Von Muffling (Julie Halston) at the restaurant. Bitsy asks where "the fourth musketeer" Samantha is.
TV SERIES
Dirt

Dirt

Los Angeles, CA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
791K+
Views
ABOUT

DIRT is a voyeuristic, tongue-in-cheek peek into the oft-clandestine real estate transactions of high-profile and/or high-net worth people across a broad spectrum of industries and professions. Our exhaustive real estate coverage spans a wide range of locations and architectural styles — from midcentury moderns to monstrous megamansions, there’s something for every real estate lover around the globe.

 https://www.dirt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy