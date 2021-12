JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You are more likely to be hit by a car while walking in Florida than in any other state, according to a report by Smart Growth America. Jacksonville ranks No. 10 in the country in their report for most dangerous cities for pedestrians. Last week, at least three people on the First Coast were hit by cars, and this week began with a pedestrian getting killed in a crash.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO