In early October this year, Disney World made the announcement that it would suspend one-night stays at its Resort Hotels beginning October 14 through December 5, and we’re happy to announce that one-night bookings are again available at Disney World, should you just be passing through, or only have one night to stay, or if you’re a Guest who loves to sample as many Resort Hotels as possible on your visit to the Most Magical Place on Earth!

TRAVEL ・ 5 DAYS AGO